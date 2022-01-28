Ogallala advances to SWC Tournament championship game

Jeron Gager scored 26 points, and the Ogallala boys basketball team powered its way to the lead in the fourth quarter as the Indians defeated McCook 73-71 on Friday to advance to the SWC Tournament championship game.
Corbin Murphy added 18 in the win. Evan Humphrey led the Bison with 18, followed by Adam Dugger’s 14 and Josh Hegwood’s 11.
“(We played) good enough to win,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “At the end of the day, that’s the point. I felt like we struggled offensively and defensively at times throughout the game, but you’ve got to find a way to win. That’s the point, and we did that, so I’m proud of them for that.”
Ogallala trailed in the third quarter, but an early push in the fourth sealed the win for the Indians, who will face Minden in the championship game Saturday. The Whippets defeated top-seeded Ainsworth earlier in the day.
“We’ve already played Minden, and it was a really good game,” Gillen said. “Their coach is doing a really good job with them. They’re by far the most improved team in our league, and they’re in the conference finals. They play really good defense, and they play really hard. He’s got a nice rotation and a nice bench. We’ll have to play well.”
The Indians built a steady lead in the first quarter, using an 11-6 run at the end of the frame to take a 20-14 lead. A strong Bison second quarter helped McCook eventually tie the game at 29-29. Both teams traded points, and McCook took a 35-32 lead going into halftime off a Humphrey 3.
“I just told them we need to get back to playing solid defense,” Gillen said. “We’re a defensive team, that’s our first thing. We’ve got to keep people in front of us, and we’ve got to contest shots and make them take hard shots.”
The struggles Gillen mentioned continued in the third quarter, as McCook hit big shots when it needed to most to delay Ogallala’s comeback.
When Ogallala cut the deficit to two at 46-44, the Bison responded with a Dugger 3 and Brendan Gillen basket to go back up by seven. McCook held a 56-51 lead going into the fourth.
Ogallala regained control early in the fourth. The Indians scored the first seven points of the frame to take the lead, and later went on a 11-4 run to go up 71-65.
McCook pulled to within one possession late after Gager missed two 1-and-1 opportunities, but the Bison couldn’t convert on a big shot to win the game.
“Once we did get the momentum, we were able to kind of hold it,” Gillen said. “We’re still trying to learn how to finish games.”
Ogallala (73)
Jeron Gager 26, Corbin Murphy 18, Caden Rezac 7, Ian Shaw 7, Harry Caskey 5, Jake Hiltibrand 4, Race McClure 4, Cameron Bush 2.