Ogallala advances to SWC Tournament championship game

Jeron Gager scored 26 points, and the Ogallala boys basketball team powered its way to the lead in the fourth quarter as the Indians defeated McCook 73-71 on Friday to advance to the SWC Tournament championship game.

Corbin Murphy added 18 in the win. Evan Humphrey led the Bison with 18, followed by Adam Dugger’s 14 and Josh Hegwood’s 11.

“(We played) good enough to win,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “At the end of the day, that’s the point. I felt like we struggled offensively and defensively at times throughout the game, but you’ve got to find a way to win. That’s the point, and we did that, so I’m proud of them for that.”

Ogallala trailed in the third quarter, but an early push in the fourth sealed the win for the Indians, who will face Minden in the championship game Saturday. The Whippets defeated top-seeded Ainsworth earlier in the day.

“We’ve already played Minden, and it was a really good game,” Gillen said. “Their coach is doing a really good job with them. They’re by far the most improved team in our league, and they’re in the conference finals. They play really good defense, and they play really hard. He’s got a nice rotation and a nice bench. We’ll have to play well.”