Ogallala boys defeat St. Pat's on the road; Irish girls beat Indians

Corbin Murphy and Ryder Smith scored 15 points each, and Harry Caskey added 14 more as the Ogallala boys basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 66-49 Tuesday on the road.

“I thought it was a grind-it-out game,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “I thought both teams played really hard. St. Pat’s is always really well coached. It was a battle back-and-forth, and we were just able to have one more run than them.”

Jack Heiss and Brecken Erickson scored 16 each for the Irish. Caleb Munson had seven and Sam Troshynski added six.

Ogallala used open looks around the perimeter to increase its lead in the second half. The Indians scored six of their nine 3s in the second half, including four from Smith.

“We were able to hit some shots, (so) that helped,” Gillen said. “They’re extremely physical in the paint, and they’re hard to guard in there because they have two big guys and Heiss might as well be a big guy. He’s so good with it and so hard to guard. Such a good passer.

“We were just able to get free in a couple spots. Ryder Smith gave us a really good boost off the bench and hit a couple 3s. That’s probably the difference.”