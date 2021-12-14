Ogallala boys defeat St. Pat's on the road; Irish girls beat Indians

Corbin Murphy and Ryder Smith scored 15 points each, and Harry Caskey added 14 more as the Ogallala boys basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 66-49 Tuesday on the road.
“I thought it was a grind-it-out game,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “I thought both teams played really hard. St. Pat’s is always really well coached. It was a battle back-and-forth, and we were just able to have one more run than them.”
Jack Heiss and Brecken Erickson scored 16 each for the Irish. Caleb Munson had seven and Sam Troshynski added six.
Ogallala used open looks around the perimeter to increase its lead in the second half. The Indians scored six of their nine 3s in the second half, including four from Smith.
“We were able to hit some shots, (so) that helped,” Gillen said. “They’re extremely physical in the paint, and they’re hard to guard in there because they have two big guys and Heiss might as well be a big guy. He’s so good with it and so hard to guard. Such a good passer.
“We were just able to get free in a couple spots. Ryder Smith gave us a really good boost off the bench and hit a couple 3s. That’s probably the difference.”
St. Pat’s struggled to take a lead in the first quarter, trailing 15-14 at the end of it, but a Heiss 3 to open the second finally put the Irish on top. Two more buckets from Erickson and Munson put the Irish up by six, but Gager answered with a 3.
Ogallala didn’t take the lead again until the end of the second when a Murphy jumper put the Indians ahead 26-25. Ogallala went into halftime ahead 31-27.
The Indians’ offense took over from there. Ogallala scored 23 points in the third quarter, including a 15-6 run to start the half.
The Indians took a 54-44 lead into the fourth quarter, which grew into a 15-point lead halfway through the frame. St. Pat’s struggled to score when it needed to most, and the Indians used a 12-point quarter to win 66-49.
“When it came down to it, both teams are pretty disciplined defensively, so you just don’t get a lot of easy looks,” Gillen said. “And we were just fortunate enough to cash in on a few looks.”
St. Pat’s 54, Ogallala 35
Tonja Heirigs scored 15 points despite being heavily guarded all game, Reese Fleck added 13 and Kate Stienike dropped 11 as St. Pat’s defeated Ogallala 54-35 at home.
“Both Kate and Reece were able to knock down some big 3s and kind of take some pressure off Tonja, because Tonja carries us most games,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “If she can have a little release with Reece and Kate and Jayla (Fleck) offensively, that would be great for us.”
Ogallala played a box-and-1 defense throughout and applied heavy pressure to Heirigs, prompting St. Pat’s to turn to other players to help with scoring. Fleck and Stienike hit open 3s to help relieve some pressure, and Jayla Fleck, Cara Roberg and Jenna Kimberling combined for 15 points.
“It was the first time this year we saw a junk defense on Tonja. She’s been playing really good ball right now, especially offensively, so you knew Ogallala’s game plan was to come in and shut her down,” Stienike said. “Hitting 11 3s, that’s what you have to do when somebody throws a box-and-1 at you.”
The Irish pulled away in the second quarter after starting the frame on a 13-2 run to take a 25-12 lead. At the end of the quarter, Heirigs hit a 3 to go into halftime up 28-17.
St. Pat’s made three 3s in the third quarter as part of an 11-4 run then scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to close out the game 54-35.
“We just made a nice little run,” Stienike said. “Cara Roberg, another freshman, came off the bench and hit a big 3 for us, and we jumped out to a 19-10 lead. From there, we just played some good, solid defense. We didn’t do anything fancy, just rebounded and limited it to one possession.”
Ogallala boys (66)
Corbin Murphy 15, Ryder Smith 15, Harry Caskey 14, Jeron Gager 9, Jake Hiltibrand 7, Cameron Bush 4, Race McClure 2.
St. Pat’s (49)
Jack Heiss 16, Brecken Erickson 16, Caleb Munson 7, Sam Troshynski 6, Will Moats 4.
St. Pat’s girls (54)
Tonja Heirigs 15, Reese Fleck 13, Kate Stienike 11, Jayla Fleck 7, Cara Roberg 5, Jenna Kimberling 3.
Ogallala (35)
Aelyn Cain 11, Jessica Folchert 8, Graci Marhenke 5, Makayla Kirchner 4, Jamie Krab 2, Marlee Ervin 2, Eideann Tuttle 2, Gabby Caskey 1.