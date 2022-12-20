Ogallala boys top Scottsbluff 76-45

OGALLALA – Over the past several years, the Ogallala boys basketball team has earned a reputation for its sweltering full-court defense and subsequent exciting transition offense. However, it was the half-court game of the Indians that put them over the top in a 76-45 win against Class B perennial powerhouse Scottsbluff Tuesday at home.

“We know as we get closer to the postseason, the press is not going to be something you can always rely on,” fifth-year Ogallala head coach Andy Gillen said. “With how good Scottsbluff’s guards are, our plan was to try and get after them in the half-court.”

It worked as the Indians controlled action almost from the tip against the athletic Bearcats. Ogallala, which only trailed once, built an 18-point halftime lead on the way to the 31-point win.

Gillen noted that it was a combination of stiff defense and accurate shooting that paved the way for his team.

“We played really well tonight,” he said. “We extremely good defense, even though our rebounding got a little suspect at times. On offense, when we moved and shared the ball, we got a lot of open looks and knocked many of them down. Really happy with how the guys played.”

Following close action early in the first, the Indians broke the game open with a 15-2 run. The home team turned a two-point 11-9 lead midway in the opening period into an 26-11 advantage early in the second. Triples from Harry Caskey, Jeron Gager and Caden Rezac were pivotal during the run.

Ogallala kept it up from there, ultimately outscoring Scottsbluff 20-12 in the second quarter to build a 41-23 halftime lead.

It was more of the same during the opening minutes of the third quarter. Trifectas from Ryder Smith, Ian Shaw, Caskey, Gager and Rezac manufactured a 30-point cushion at 56-26. However, the Bearcats showed they weren’t going away as they put in 13 of the period’s final 16 points, cutting the deficit to 20 points heading into the fourth.

An early barrage by Ogallala closed any hopes of a Scottsbluff comeback. Putbacks by Smith and Caskey, to go along with a Gager three, helped the home team wrap up the 76-45 win.

With the victory, Ogallala improves to 7-0. Scottsbluff drops to 6-2.

“This is exactly the way we wanted to go into the holiday break,” Gillen said.

Caskey led the Indians with 22 points and Gager was right behind with 20.

Tate Talkington scored a team-high 15 for the Bearcats.