Ogallala defeats North Platte in Bulldog regular season finale

The Ogallala volleyball team defeated North Platte 9-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 on Tuesday in both team’s final non-tournament match of the regular season.

“We came out on fire, as you probably saw, in the first set just ready to roll,” coach Jordan Frey said. “They were super excited to play their last home game. We had a good crowd going on.”

North Platte came out aggressive in the first set, but Ogallala started to find weaknesses in the Bulldogs’ attack. The Indians also started seeing stronger attacks from Marlee Ervin, Emily VanBorkum and Jamie Krab in the win.

“To come out that intense right away, (it’s) hard to keep that momentum, especially when little things kind of start to swing the other way,” Frey said. “We want to work on bouncing back and how we can respond to that. Again, staying united the whole way through and finishing on top.”

Two separate runs defined North Platte’s first set win. The first was a 7-1 start to the set to establish a six-point lead. The second was an 11-1 run to extend a 14-8 lead to 25-9 fueled by four aces in that stretch.

The match turned in Ogallala’s favor starting in the second set. The Indians used an 8-0 run to pull away from a 14-14 tie for a 22-14 lead.

The Bulldogs came back to within two at 23-21, but Ogallala scored two of the next three points to win the set 25-22.

“A couple of their hitters became more on and available and started pointing out our weaknesses,” Frey said. “Our right-side coverage sometimes struggles. We just had a few hitting errors, and point by point, they kind of start building up.”

North Platte opened the third set similarly to the first. The Bulldogs took a 6-1 lead at the start, but Ogallala later tied North Platte at 11-11. After trading points, Ogallala extended its 15-14 lead by scoring the next six points to take a 21-14 lead.

After North Platte pulled to within four at 21-17, Ogallala scored the final four points to win the set 25-17.

The Indians carried that momentum over to the fourth set, turning a 16-15 lead to a 24-18 one. North Platte scored the next point on a Carly Purdy kill and looked to create one last comeback, but Ogallala secured the final point and left North Platte with a win.

“We’re going to battle. We’re going to go out, we’re going to take tomorrow and have some team bonding stuff,” Frey said. “Then come out hard for the next three practices that we have before whatever team we get matched up with for districts and be the best team we can be.