Ogallala finishes 9th in Class B

Omaha Skutt’s William Mullin beat Mount Michael Benedictine’s Jacob Goertz on the first hole of a playoff to win the Class B state championship Wednesday.

The Skutt senior shot a 3-over 75 to go with his 4-under 68 on Tuesday to finish 1-under for the tournament. Goertz shot 70-73 to reach the playoff.

Norris notched golfers in third, tied for fourth and sixth place to win the team title by nearly 30 strokes at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Ogallala finished in ninth place as a team and McCook 11th. Reid Loop of McCook was the top Telegraph area finisher shooting 82-86 for a two-day total of 168 to finish tied for 28th.

Caleb Castillo led Ogallala shooting 86-83-169 for the two-day event. He finished in a tie for 30th.

In Norfolk, Thomas Bryan of Lincoln Southeast shot an even-par 72 to vault past Lincoln East’s Thomas Gatlin to win the Class A individual title. Gatlin held the first-day lead after shooting 4-under Tuesday. He shot 76 on Wednesday to finish at even for the championship.

However, Gatlin’s team did with the team title at Norfolk Country Club, besting Omaha Westside by one stroke.

At Elks Country Club in Columbus, Noah Carpenter of Palmyra beat Cael Peters of Mitchell in a playoff to win Class C. Carpenter shot 75-80 for a two-day total of 155.

Columbus Scotus won the team title by 31 strokes over Doniphan-Trumbull.