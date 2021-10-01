Ogallala football upsets Cozad 16-13

The Haymakers’ Dreu White took the ensuing kickoff from the Cozad 17 to midfield. White also caught a 15-yard pass at the Ogallala 24 on a third-and-10 play from a scrambling Nolan Wetovick. But the Haymakers were called for holding on the play and the spot penalty resulted in a third-and-35.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cozad turned the ball over as Nathan Engel was stopped short on a reception on a fourth-and-25 near midfield and Ogallala then ran out the clock to spoil the Haymakers’ homecoming.

The two teams battled through a defensive slugfest through more than three quarters with the only score being an 82-yard touchdown run by Cozad’s Tag Sassali around right end with just over three minutes left in the half.

Ogallala finally broke through on its opening drive of the fourth quarter. Rezac had a 24-yard run to inside the Cozad 30 and then connected with Bush for a 17-yard gain.

On a first-and-goal from the Cozad 15, Rezac scrambled and motioned for Bush to head to the far edge of the end zone where they connected on a touchdown pass. Ogallala’s Harry Caskey then ran in the conversion to give the Indians an 8-7 lead.