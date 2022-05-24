Ogallala in 8th place at Scotts Bluff

William Mullin shot a 4-under 68 at Scotts Bluff Country Club to lead Class B. The Omaha Skutt senior leads Mount Michael Benedictine’s Jacob Geortz by two.

With four golfers in the Top 15 and three in the Top 9, Norris holds a three-shot team lead over Skutt after the opening round.

Corbin Murphy leads Ogallala, carding an 84 on Tuesday. Caleb Castillo shot 86, Luke Hiltibrand 88, Jake Hiltibrand 89 and Colton Knispel 91 to round out the scoring for the Indians. They enter the final round in eighth place as a team.

Reid Loop of McCook bested Murphy by two shots to have the lowest round for Telegraph area players in Class B on Tuesday. Loop shot 82 to lead McCook. Jonas Sommerville shot 87, Matthew Nichols 96, Hunter Hansen 97 and Landon Kmoch 101.

» Four golfers finished the opening day of the Class A state tournament under par at Norfolk Country Club. Lincoln East’s Thomas Gatlin shot a 68 to hold a one-stroke lead over Lincoln Southeast’s Thomas Bryson and Elkhorn’s Ryan Lingelbach. They each shot 69 while Porter Topp of Omaha Westside is in solo fourth with a 1-under 71.

Omaha Westside holds a two-shot lead in the team race, shooting plus-4 as a team on Tuesday.

» In Columbus, Jake Richmond of Yutan shot a two-over 74 to lead Noah Carpenter of Palmyra by one stroke in Class C. Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central shot 77 to trail by three shots at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Columbus Scotus leads Doniphan-Trumbull by three shots on the team side.

Class A

Day 1

Team results

1, Omaha Westside, 292. 2, Lincoln East, 294. 3, Elkhorn South, 298. 4, Lincoln Southeast, 305. 5, Creighton Prep, 308. 6, Grand Island, 309. 7, Gretna, 316. 8, Kearney, 318. 9, Millard West, 319. 10, Fremont, 331. 11, Millard North, 337. 12, Lincoln Southwest, 342.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln East, 68. T2, Thomas Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 69. T2, Ryan Lingelbach, Elkhorn South, 69. 4, Porter Topp, Omaha Westside, 71. T5, Kolby Brown, Omaha Westside, 72. T5, Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn South, 72. 7, Jackson Benge, Omaha Westside, 73. T8, Jared Lehechka, Grand Island, 75. T8, Will Topolski, Lincoln East, 75. T8, Parker Bunting, Lincoln East, 75. T8, Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 75. T8, Luke Strako, Creighton Prep, 75. T8, Cole Schroer, Kearney, 75.

Class B

Team results

1, Norris, 304. 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 307. 3, York, 316. T4, Mount Michael Benedictine, 317. T4, Scottsbluff, 317. 6, Elkhorn North, 336. 7, Omaha Concordia, 337. 8, Ogallala, 347. 9, Minden, 348. 10, Columbus Lakeview, 352. 11, McCook, 362. 12, Wayne, 378.

Individual result

(Top 10)

1, William Mullin, Omaha Skutt, 68. 2, Jacob Goertz, Mount Michael Benedictine, 70. T3, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff, 72. T3, Logan Thurber, Norris, 72. 5, Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North, 73. 6, Treyton Baehr, Beatrice, 74. T7, Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 76. T7, Carson Thurber, Norris, 76. T9, Emmanuel Jensen, York, 77. T9, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 77. T9, Cauy Walters, Aurora, 77. T9, Brock Rowley, Norris, 77.

Area results

T26, Reid Loop, McCook, 82. T30, Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, 84. T38, Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 86. T42, Jonas Sommerville, McCook, 87. T45, Luke Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 88. T49, Jake Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 89. T54, Colton Knispel, Ogallala, 91. 63, Matthew Nichols, McCook, 96. 64, Hunter Hansen, McCook, 97. 66, Landon Kmoch, McCook, 101.

Class C

Team results

1, Columbus Scotus, 330. 2, Doniphan-Trumbull, 333 3, Tekamah-Herman, 339. T4, Grand Island Central Catholic, 350. T4, Kearney Catholic, 350 6, Amherst, 352. 7, Yutan, 353. 8, Archbishop Bergan, 361. 9, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 372. 10, Mitchell, 376. 11, Milford, 378. T12, Heartland, 380. T12, Lincoln Lutheran, 380. 14, Tri County Northeast, 389. 15, West Holt, 401.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Jake Richmond, Yutan, 74. 2, Noah Carpenter, Palmyra, 75. 3, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 77. 4, Nick Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 78. T5, Seth VunCannon, Columbus Scotus, 79. T5, Jaylin Jakub, Aquinas Catholic, 79. T5, Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 79. T8, Steven Sladky, Bishop Neumann, 80. T8, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 80. T8, Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 80.