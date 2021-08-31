Ogallala volleyball sweeps Hershey on the road

Senior Gabby Caskey collected nine kills, sophomore Marlee Ervin added six and senior Jill Kelly had 13 digs as Ogallala volleyball defeated Hershey in three sets 25-7, 25-18, 25-23.

“I felt like we were serving really well in the beginning, we were hitting our spots,” Ogallala coach Shelly Byrn said. “Then we had a slow start with our setters, we were just one step behind, and it was really throwing our sets off, which then threw our hitters off.”

Ogallala wasted no time in the first set, going on a 14-1 run fueled by three kills from Caskey and two aces from junior Tayden Kirchner. Kirchner also had a kill and was the main server in the Indians’ early stretch.

“Tayden was just serving really well,” Byrn said. “She came out and she was hitting her spots really well. We were hitting seams, we were hitting short. And she was just on with her serving tonight. She did a really nice job in that set.”

Ogallala stretched that run into a 22-3 lead before Hershey captured three consecutive points to make it a 22-6 game. The Indians captured the first set soon after at 25-7.

