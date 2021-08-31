Ogallala volleyball sweeps Hershey on the road

Senior Gabby Caskey collected nine kills, sophomore Marlee Ervin added six and senior Jill Kelly had 13 digs as Ogallala volleyball defeated Hershey in three sets 25-7, 25-18, 25-23.
“I felt like we were serving really well in the beginning, we were hitting our spots,” Ogallala coach Shelly Byrn said. “Then we had a slow start with our setters, we were just one step behind, and it was really throwing our sets off, which then threw our hitters off.”
Ogallala wasted no time in the first set, going on a 14-1 run fueled by three kills from Caskey and two aces from junior Tayden Kirchner. Kirchner also had a kill and was the main server in the Indians’ early stretch.
“Tayden was just serving really well,” Byrn said. “She came out and she was hitting her spots really well. We were hitting seams, we were hitting short. And she was just on with her serving tonight. She did a really nice job in that set.”
Ogallala stretched that run into a 22-3 lead before Hershey captured three consecutive points to make it a 22-6 game. The Indians captured the first set soon after at 25-7.
Aside from a troublesome first set, Hershey remained in the match for most of it. Back-to-back kills for Ogallala broke a 6-6 tie to start the second set. The Indians went up 10-6 on a Ervin ace, but Hershey responded with four points to tie the set, and forced an Ogallala timeout.
“Hershey’s a team that’s not going to give up,” Byrn said. “They’re gonna play some good defense. They picked up some tough balls.”
After the timeout, the Indians settled in, scoring seven of the next nine points and forcing Hershey into their own timeout. The Panthers responded, pulling to within three at 20-17, but an Ogallala kill followed by an ace ended the comeback effort.
Hershey played its best set in the final one. The Panthers held a lead early off a 5-1 run, and held onto that lead for the first 13 points of the set. Caskey tied the set at 7-7 for Ogallala on an ace, and an Eideann Tuttle kill gave the Indians the lead. She regained the lead two points later after Hershey tied it.
Ogallala stretched the advantage to 22-15 before Hershey pulled to within one on four-point run. Ogallala took two of the next three points but couldn’t snag that final one.
An Abby Hassett spike and back-to-back aces by Tahlia Steinbeck pulled the Panthers to within one at 24-23, forcing another timeout. The Indians regrouped and ended the match on a kill on the next point.
“We weren’t playing angle defense like we should have been,” Byrn said. “We were sucking in too deep. Steinbeck was hitting cross and line, and so we weren’t adjusting how we needed to.”