Ogallala's Henning, Broken Bow's Osmond win Cozad Invite

No one was catching Lindee Henning at the Cozad Invite on Saturday.

The Ogallala runner finished 41 seconds ahead of McCook's Samantha Rodewald after breaking ahead of the pack ahead of the two-mile mark, and cruising to a 19 minute, 29 second finish.

“It went really well,” she said. “I didn’t really have anyone to push me today, but that’s alright.”

It wasn’t her best time, she’ll admit, but Henning is still happy with the result. Her best time is 18:48, so Henning wasn’t near where she wanted to be, but the differences each course brings can affect that.

For example, Cozad is a flat course, which many runners like, but Henning said there were some spots on the course where she stepped in water and caught her foot, which affected her time.

“I just have to keep pushing myself and telling myself I got to keep pushing toward my goal,” Henning said.

McCook won the girls team title with a score of 22. Rodewald led the way with a 20:10 finish, followed by Emma Cappel in fifth (21:14), Sienna Dutton in sixth (21:23) and Brecken Gale in 10th (22:48).

Other top 10 finishers include Cozad’s Mallory Applegate in fourth and Karyn Burkholder in seventh, Ogallala’s Lauren Henning in eighth and South Loup’s Ivy Tullis in ninth.

Sidney finished second as a team, followed by Ogallala in third and Cozad in fourth.

Broken Bow’s Noah Osmond went into the boys race thinking he was going to win the race and the Indians were going to win the team title.

Both of his predictions came true. Osmond crossed in 17:40, 15 seconds ahead of Holdrege’s Nikolas Schrock, to win the boys portion and help secure a Broken Bow team title by four points.

The Indians placed three in the top 10 to secure a total of 34 total, beating out Holdrege, who totaled 38.

“Me, myself, I went a little slower than I’d like to,” Osmond said. “I ended up picking it up. Some kids were pushing me about the second, third (kilometer), but after that, I felt them drop off, so I had to make a move.”

Broken Bow’s Brock Oeltjen finished seventh (18:32), followed by Trey Hurlburt in 10th (18:44) and Tallen Harrold in 16th (18:53).

Holdrege came in second, Sandhills Valley finished third and McCook placed fourth.

Other top 10 finishers include McCook’s Grant Cappel in third and Josiah Wilkinson in fifth, South Loup’s Logan Recoy in fourth, Cozad’s Lorenzo Levario in eighth and Sandhills Valley’s Colin Rooney in 10th.