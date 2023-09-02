COZAD — The Cozad Cross Country Invite didn’t go the way Ogallala’s Lindee Henning wanted, but that didn’t stop her from crossing the finish line in first place.

The heat affected everyone and left the leaders finishing the race slower than they wished. Henning crossed in 20 minutes and three seconds. Compared to her time at her first race of the season at the North Platte Invite on Aug. 26 in which she crossed in 18:53, Lindee knows she could do a lot better.

“Today wasn’t my best race,” Henning said. “I definitely felt a lot worse than my first one, and my time wasn’t as good. I’m a bit disappointed in myself.”

Henning said she wasn’t used to the heat, which played a role in Saturday’s race. She practices in the morning when it is a little cooler.

The heat also affected the times of McCook trio Izzy Renner, Emma Cappel and Brecken Gale, who finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. All three finished the race slower than they did at the North Platte Invite.

Renner crossed in 20:36, Cappel finished in 21:57 and Gale crossed in 22:08. They helped the McCook girls win the team title ahead of second place Sidney, Broken Bow, Ogallala and Cozad.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 include Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary in second at 20:14, Broken Bow’s Ashlyn Schauda in sixth at 22:15, Sidney’s Kylee Kampfe in seventh at 22:19, Ogallala’s Lauren Henning in eighth at 22:35, South Loup’s Ivy Tullis in ninth at 22:40 and South Loup’s Ella Cool in 10th at 22:52.

For the boys, McCook’s Josiah Wilkinson took advantage of the heat to win his first-ever race and be the only competitor to finish under 18 minutes.

“I don’t think I should get first because I was 30 seconds slower, but hey, I’m not going to complain,” Wilkinson said. “I’m pretty happy with that.”

Wilkinson said he wants to get below 17 minutes by the end of the season. To compare, he finished the North Platte Invite last weekend in 17:18.4, so he just has to shave 18 seconds off his time to reach his goal.

Broken Bow won the team title after placing three runners in the top 15. Holdrege came in second, followed by McCook, Kearney, Sidney and Cozad.

Broken Bow’s Brock Oeltjen finished second at 18:04, McCook’s Grant Cappel came in third at 18:14, Broken Bow’s Jackson Hansen finished fourth at 18:20, South Loup’s Logan Recoy came in fifth at 18:27, Holdrege’s Christophe Taylor placed sixth at 18:28, Cozad’s Shank Sall came in seventh at 18:32, Ogallala’s Sawyer Laflin finished eighth at 18:37, Holdrege’s Michael Golus placed ninth at 18:43 and Kearney’s Joel Soria placed 10th at 18:46.