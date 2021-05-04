Ogallala's Quintin Emerson sets new school record at Best in the Midwest

Ogallala’s Quintin Emerson had a feeling he’d have a good day at the pole vault on Tuesday.
It had already gone in his favor when he cleared a 14-foot vault, a feat that not only tied the Ogallala record, but also surpassed his previous personal best of 13 feet, six inches.
He kept going. Emerson didn’t just want to tie the record, he wanted the record.
On his second attempt at 14-4, Emerson cleared the bar, let out a “Let’s go” as he fell onto the safety pads and got up to let the moment sink in.
“I’ve been trying to get it this whole season,” he said. “Seeing as how I didn’t get a season last year, it feels amazing.”
Emerson was one of many winners at the Best in the Midwest Invite at Sutherland on Tuesday, a competition that was invite only and featured some of the best athletes in each event from central Nebraska. The inclusion of the former Ogallala pole vault record holder, though, made the moment all the more special.
Jesse Saner, a coach at Sutherland, ran the pole vault at Best in the Midwest. When everyone else was knocked out and it was clear Emerson was aiming for the record, Saner offered advice to the Ogallala senior and watched as he cleared that final jump. The pair had been training together for most of the season.
“Just seeing him develop this year and they reached out to me to help him a little bit … I think all of us together made it happen,” Saner said. “I think it’s pretty cool, honestly. If he broke it with me helping a little bit, all the better.
“I’m glad it went down. Twenty-five years is a long time,” he added. “Somebody needed to break it.”
Emerson attempted a 15-foot pole vault right after, but didn’t do as well. He said it was his first time even touching a 15-foot pole, but he said he thinks he’ll get the jump ahead of district in a few weeks.
“I’ll have to get used to them and hopefully get that,” Emerson said.
North Platte’s Carly Purdy had an impressive showing in Sutherland, winning both the long jump and the triple jump. Her distance of 36-0¼ nearly beat second place Hayley Miles of St. Pat’s by two feet.
Anselmo-Merna’s Wyat Lambertson also had a record-setting day, attaining his personal best in the triple jump with a 41-5. He crushed his previous best by about a foot and a half.
“I feel like I jumped about the best I have all year,” Lambertson said. “It’s just a really great feeling to win.”
Performing at the Best in the Midwest meant a great deal to Lambertson. He said his brother competed at the invite years ago and finished third. He let Lambertson know about it while he was growing up.
“He kept bragging to me,” he said. “Now it’s my turn. I got first.”
Cozad’s Mallory Applegate also wanted to do well at Best in the Midwest because she had siblings participate years ago.
“Knowing that I’m in the same league as them is really nice,” she said.
She led the girls 1,600-meter run the entire way, and broke free of second place Brooke McCully of Mullen on the final lap. She finished at five minutes and 34 seconds, and while that isn’t a personal best, it came within two seconds of tying it.
“I wanted to break 5:30, but the fact that I could get that close is pretty positive,” Applegate said. “I want to break that at the end of the season.”
2021 Best in the Midwest
Boys individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 11.67. 2, Logan O’Malley, St. Pat’s, 11.90. 3, Dalton Whisenhunt, Maxwell, 11.91. 4, Brayden Wilkinson, Cozad, 11.92. 5, Carson Glunz, Wallace, 11.93. 6, Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.94.
200 meter dash — 1, Jaden Emerson, Mullen, 23.06. 2, Dillon Miller, Brady, 23.36. 3, Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 23.72. 4, Josh Davies, St. Pat’s, 23.84. 5, Brayden Wilkinson, Cozad, 23.92. 6, Dalton Clark, Hershey, 24.03.
400 meter dash — 1, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 53.32. 2, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.48. 3, Bryce Hanna, Arthur County, 53.61. 4, Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, 53.68a. 5, Casey Hanson, Perkins County, 54.06. 6, Kaden Bonini, Medicine Valley, 54.21.
800 meter run — 1, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 2:03.39. 2, Konner Verbeck, Minden, 2:03.42. 3, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 2:05.65. 4, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 2:12.36. 5, Rylin Johns, Sandhills Valley, 2:13.41. 6, Cavin Lanman, South Platte, 2:15.00.
1600 meter run — 1, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 4:39.81. 2, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 4:39.83. 3, Carter Harsin, Minden, 4:40.21. 4, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 4:50.38. 5, Cooper Land, Minden, 4:50.79. 6, Matthew Bruns, Hershey, 5:02.11.
3200 meter run — 1, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 10:29.36. 2, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 10:32.93. 3, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 10:34.62. 4, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 10:36.05. 5, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 10:38.23. 6, Jacob O’Dea, Southwest, 10:57.20.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Gage Fries, Minden, 15.94. 2, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 15.95. 3, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 16.03. 4, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 16.20. 5, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 16.34. 6, Kade Anderson, Chase County, 16.68.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 41.64. 2, Gage Fries, Minden, 41.80. 3, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 42.95. 4, Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 43.65. 5, Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 44.91. 6, Hayden Kramer, Medicine Valley, 45.14.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Sandhills/Thedford, 45.22. 2, Chase County, 45.29. 3, Gothenburg, 45.31. 4, St. Pat’s, 45.33. 5, Perkins County, 45.88. 6, Hershey, 46.25.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Gothenburg, 3:36.04. 2, Chase County, 3:37.65. 3, Mullen, 3:39.55. 4, Minden, 3:40.55. 5, Arthur County, 3:43.39. 6, Perkins County, 3:44.65.
4x800 meter relay — 1, South Loup, 8:50.53. 2, Southwest, 8:51.11. 3, Minden, 8:53.44. 4, St. Pat’s, 9:01.69. 5, Sandhills Valley, 9:02.88. 6, Hershey, 9:04.17.
Shot Put — 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 51-10. 2, Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 48-11.25. 3, Jaden Cervantes, Cozad, 41-10.50. 4, Kaden Vogl, Ogallala, 41-0.50. 5, Alek DaMoude, Hershey, 40-4. 6, Jake Halstead, South Loup, 39-11.50.
Discus — 1, Cruz Brooks, Hershey, 139-1. 2, Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 138-5. 3, Conner Hogan, Sutherland, 137-1. 4, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 134-8. 5, Alek DaMoude, Hershey, 133-7. 6, Aidyn Garretson, Cozad, 127-4.
High Jump — 1, Hayden Kramer, Medicine Valley, 6-0. 2, Shane Most, Brady, 5-10. 3, Monty Brooks-Follmer, Cozad, 5-10. 4, Kamreyn Bonini, Medicine Valley, 5-8. 4, Caleb Munson, St. Pat’s, 5-8. 6, Jack Meyer, Maxwell, 5-8. 6, Braxton McKinney, Wauneta-Palisade, 5-8.
Pole Vault — 1, Quintin Emerson, Ogallala, 14-4. 2, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 13-6. 3, Brit Gockley, Chase County, 13-6. 4, Jon Peterka, Sutherland, 12-6. 5, Jake Lindstedt, Cozad, 11-6. 5, Tra Rossell, Gothenburg, 11-6.
Long Jump — 1, Hunter Cunningham, Southwest, 19-11. 2, Casey Hanson, Perkins County, 19-8. 3, Ryan Bernhardt, Chase County, 19-6.50. 4, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 19-5.75. 5, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 19-1.50. 6, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 18-8.75.
Triple Jump — 1, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 41-4. 2, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 41-0. 3, Matt Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford, 40-5. 4, Triston Hite, Perkins County, 37-10. 5, Tyler Miller, Arapahoe, 37-9.50. 6, Shane Most, Brady, 36-10.
Girls individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.77. 2, Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 12.97. 3, Bella Rickertsen, Gothenburg, 13.06. 4, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 13.28. 5, Chloe Dillan, Chase county, 13.52. 6, Brea Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 13.84.
200 meter dash — 1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 26.00. 2, Bella Rickertsen, Gothenburg, 26.41. 3, Chloe Dillan, Chase County, 27.32. 4, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 28.15a. 5, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 28.21. 6, Ashtin Workman, Sutherland, 28.53.
400 metrer dash — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 57.71. 2, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 1:03.75. 3, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 1:04.38. 4, Jocelyn Cheek, Maxwell, 1:05.13. 5, Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 1:05.14. 6, Brooke Bryant, Wallace, 1:07.69.
800 meter run — 1, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 2:32.19. 2, Kora Weiss, Chase County, 2:32.44. 3, Aimee Merrill, Hitchcock County, 2:35.57. 4, Taylor Svoboda, Mullen, 2:36.24. 5, Ashlin Broz, Maywood-Hayes Center, 2:40.11. 6, Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center, 2:41.31.
1600 meter run — 1, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 5:34.19. 2, Brooke McCully, Mullen, 5:40.79. 3, Callie Coble, Mullen, 5:50.87. 4, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 5:54.05. 5, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 5:57.23. 6, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 6:10.20.
3200 meter run — 1, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 12:13.06. 2, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 12:13.49. 3, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 12:36.16. 4, Landyn Cole, South Loup, 12:39.03. 5, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 12:50.05. 6, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 13:17.90.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 15.72. 2, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 15.74. 3, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 16.30. 4, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 17.06. 5, Joee Clevenger, Chase County, 17.30a. 6, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 17.47.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 47.18. 2, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 47.45. 3, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 47.75. 4, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 49.32. 5, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Anselmo-Mrena, 49.49. 6, Stella Heapy, Medicine Valley, 51.25.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Gothenburg, 50.15. 2, Chase County, 50.25. 3, North Platte, 51.23. 4, St. Pat’s, 51.89. 5, South Loup, 51.94. 6, Sandhills/Thedford, 53.74.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 4:05.87. 2, Gothenburg, 4:16.80. 3, Maywood-Hayes Center, 4:25.98. 4, St. Pat’s, 4:27.19. 5, Perkins County, 4:27.77. 6, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:30.77.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 10:17.17. 2, Gothenburg, 10:38.72. 3, Minden, 10:42.20. 4, North Platte, 10:48.95. 5, Sutherland, 10:53.34. 6, Paxton, 11:01.99.
Shot Put — 1, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 35-6. 2, Claudia Cobos, North Platte, 35-5. 3, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 34-7. 4, Hope Koller, Arapahoe, 34-5. 5, Faith Storer, Arthur County, 33-10. 6, Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valley, 33-5.
Discus — 1, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 122-0. 2, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 118-10. 3, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 113-6. 4, Falon Hatch, Brady, 111-1. 5, Michalee Brownawell, Hershey, 109-4. 6, Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valey, 105-8.
High Jump — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-0. 2, Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 4-10. 3, Stella Heapy, Medicine Valley, 4-10. 4, Brea Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 4-10. 5, Kylie Harvey, North Platte, 4-8. 6, Jordy Cox, Sutherland, 4-8. 6, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 4-8.
Pole Vault — 1, Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 9-9. 2, Reagan Cool, South Loup, 9-6. 3, Chiara Richeson, Gothenburg, 9-6. 4, Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, 9-6. 5, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 9-6. 6, Ali McNair, chase County, 8-6.
Long Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 17-2.50. 2, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 16-6.75. 3, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 15-9. 4, Kynlee Strauser, Gothenburg, 15-4.50. 5, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 15-4. 6, Sarah Hultquist, Minden, 15-3.
Triple Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 36-0.25. 2, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 34-1.25. 3, Abby Rehtus, Minden, 32-11. 4, Jaden Wolfe, Medicine Valley, 32-3.50. 5, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 32-2.75. 6, Sarah Hultquist, Minden, 32-0.