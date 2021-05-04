Ogallala's Quintin Emerson sets new school record at Best in the Midwest

Ogallala’s Quintin Emerson had a feeling he’d have a good day at the pole vault on Tuesday.

It had already gone in his favor when he cleared a 14-foot vault, a feat that not only tied the Ogallala record, but also surpassed his previous personal best of 13 feet, six inches.

He kept going. Emerson didn’t just want to tie the record, he wanted the record.

On his second attempt at 14-4, Emerson cleared the bar, let out a “Let’s go” as he fell onto the safety pads and got up to let the moment sink in.

“I’ve been trying to get it this whole season,” he said. “Seeing as how I didn’t get a season last year, it feels amazing.”

Emerson was one of many winners at the Best in the Midwest Invite at Sutherland on Tuesday, a competition that was invite only and featured some of the best athletes in each event from central Nebraska. The inclusion of the former Ogallala pole vault record holder, though, made the moment all the more special.