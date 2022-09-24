 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overton defeats Southwest to win Sutherland Invite

Overton Volleyball

Overton's Natalie Wood rises for an attack during the first set of the Eagles match against Southwest on Saturday at the Sutherland Invite.

 Jake Dreilinger, The North Platte Telegraph

SUTHERLAND — Overton’s Jolee Ryan recorded an unofficial 18 kills, and Natalie Wood added 12 more as the Eagles defeated Southwest 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 to win the Sutherland Invite on Saturday in Sutherland.

“I thought we did a nice job,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “We maybe had a little slower start to some of the games than we had hoped for, but I feel like we finished well. Our girls came out, and they played together. They never gave up, they were relentless.”

Chase County defeated South Loup in the third-place match, Sutherland topped St. Pat’s in the fifth-place match and Hitchcock County bested Dundy County-Stratton in the seventh-place match.

For Overton, Daisy Ryan added seven kills in the championship match. Caylin Barnett led Southwest with 12 kills, and Bailey Truksa added nine.

“We’re a powerful team, and we have some strong gunners,” Ryan said. “When we can push our serve receive and our digs and our passes, I feel like we run a very strong offense. I think being able to maintain and go on runs and try to stop their runs … I think we all came together and played together as a team.”

Overton, the No. 1 seed in the invite and the No. 3 Class D2 team in the Omaha World-Herald’s rankings, took a big lead early on the backs of Jolee Ryan and Wood.

The Eagles broke away from an 8-8 tie with a 5-0 run in the first set. Overton quickly grew that lead to as large as 19-11 until Southwest mounted a comeback.

The Roughriders scored 11 of the next 12 points to take a 22-20 lead, then won the first set 25-22.

The second set was similar to the first, including Overton pulling away from a tie mid-set to blowing a sizable lead in a Southwest comeback. This time, Overton held on when Southwest tied the match at 19-19, and the Eagles scored five of the next eight points to win 25-22.

Southwest opened the third with a 7-0 run, and held a lead as large as 18-11. Overton went on a 7-0 run of its own to tie the set, then the teams traded points to 21-21.

The Eagles scored the next three, then closed out the set 25-22 to win the invite.

“They did a nice job of moving the ball around on their side,” Ryan said. “I think we adjusted, started picking up a few of the tips, our defense, and I think our serves were pretty aggressive. We did a nice job of serving our zones and trying to keep them out of system.”

