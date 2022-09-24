Overton defeats Southwest to win Sutherland Invite

SUTHERLAND — Overton’s Jolee Ryan recorded an unofficial 18 kills, and Natalie Wood added 12 more as the Eagles defeated Southwest 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 to win the Sutherland Invite on Saturday in Sutherland.

“I thought we did a nice job,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “We maybe had a little slower start to some of the games than we had hoped for, but I feel like we finished well. Our girls came out, and they played together. They never gave up, they were relentless.”

Chase County defeated South Loup in the third-place match, Sutherland topped St. Pat’s in the fifth-place match and Hitchcock County bested Dundy County-Stratton in the seventh-place match.

For Overton, Daisy Ryan added seven kills in the championship match. Caylin Barnett led Southwest with 12 kills, and Bailey Truksa added nine.

“We’re a powerful team, and we have some strong gunners,” Ryan said. “When we can push our serve receive and our digs and our passes, I feel like we run a very strong offense. I think being able to maintain and go on runs and try to stop their runs … I think we all came together and played together as a team.”

Overton, the No. 1 seed in the invite and the No. 3 Class D2 team in the Omaha World-Herald’s rankings, took a big lead early on the backs of Jolee Ryan and Wood.

The Eagles broke away from an 8-8 tie with a 5-0 run in the first set. Overton quickly grew that lead to as large as 19-11 until Southwest mounted a comeback.

The Roughriders scored 11 of the next 12 points to take a 22-20 lead, then won the first set 25-22.

The second set was similar to the first, including Overton pulling away from a tie mid-set to blowing a sizable lead in a Southwest comeback. This time, Overton held on when Southwest tied the match at 19-19, and the Eagles scored five of the next eight points to win 25-22.

Southwest opened the third with a 7-0 run, and held a lead as large as 18-11. Overton went on a 7-0 run of its own to tie the set, then the teams traded points to 21-21.

The Eagles scored the next three, then closed out the set 25-22 to win the invite.

“They did a nice job of moving the ball around on their side,” Ryan said. “I think we adjusted, started picking up a few of the tips, our defense, and I think our serves were pretty aggressive. We did a nice job of serving our zones and trying to keep them out of system.”