Papillion-La Vista South tops Bulldog girls in A-1 District matchup

Pressure defense forced turnovers that fueled a run by the Papillion-La Vista South Titans and led to a 55-38 victory over the North Platte High School Bulldogs.

North Platte started the A-1 District matchup strong and led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter. But the Titans began to make their move in the second quarter and took the lead at 16-15 with 3:33 to play in the half. The Bulldogs never recovered and a 7-0 run by La Vista gave them a 21-15 lead.

Carly Purdy, who finished with 21 points on the night to lead all scorers, hit a bucket right before the half to cut the lead to four. She opened the second half with a bucket to cut the lead to two, but the Titans ran off six points followed by a 3-pointer from Mya Lempp to increase the lead to 10 at 30-20.

The full court pressure employed by La Vista paid off in more turnovers and missed free throws by the Bulldogs, which added to the deficit. Titans junior Clare Ullery hit a three at the buzzer to give her team a 40-25 lead at the end of three quarters.

“We knew, for us, handling their pressure was probably going to be the biggest thing,” said Tyson Hammond, head coach. “We have a lot of really young kids that are getting into a game like that for the first time and we struggled to handle that pressure.”

He said when the girls handled the pressure, they were able to score. The Titans ran away in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

“Honestly, it’s been a great season for us, with the number of young kids that we’re playing this year,” Hammond said. “From where we were to start the year to where we are now, it’s night and day.”

Hammond said the Bulldogs worked hard all year long and he praised them for their effort each game.

“They did everything we asked them to do,” Hammond said. “The outcome tonight is obviously not what we wanted, but it doesn’t change what I think of them and what we did this year.

“They’re a great group and I love every one of them and they played hard.”

Kylie Harvey, a senior forward, chipped in with nine points for the Bulldogs. Ullery led the Titans with 17 points and Savanna Solomon scored 10.

The Bulldogs end their season with a 12-10 record, while La Vista improves to 13-10.

North Platte (38)

Jaden Ouderkirk 3; Emily Hansen 2; Macie Freeze 2; Purdy 21; Harvey 9; Sedina Hayes 1.

La Vista South (55)

Taylor Mauch 7; Ekbal Djibril 6; Lempp 7; Solomon 10; Ullery 17; Charlette Solomon 6; Emma Krause 2

Area scores

B7 at McCook

Blair 58, McCook 57

C1-7 at Lexington

Ogallala 70, Milford 60

C2-1 at Broken Bow

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 81, Maxwell 33

D1-4 at Kearney

Elgin/Pope John 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 36

