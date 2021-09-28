Paxton defeats Sandhills/Thedford, Arthur County in home volleyball triangular

The Paxton volleyball team turned to sophomores Audrey Holm and Jacelyn Jorgensen and senior Josie Callihan to close out Arthur County 25-20, 22-25, 25-11 in the final match of the Tigers’ home Triangular on Tuesday.

Holm led the team with 14 kills and four aces, Jorgensen added 12 kills and three aces and Callihan had five kills and an ace in the win.

“They usually get a block or a kill and it really changes the momentum of the game,” Paxton coach Lisa Mitchell said. “If it’s not going in our favor, they get that changed and turned around in our favor. And they’re just very aggressive at the net, that always makes a difference.”

Paxton started to pull away early in the first set with Holm’s block giving the Tigers a 4-3 lead, and Jorgensen collected three of the next four points. Paxton then went on an 8-2 run to take a commanding 15-6 lead.

But with the Paxton lead at 21-12, Arthur County started to make a comeback. The Wolves scored the next three points, then traded points with the Tigers to reach 24-17.

Arthur County pulled to within four at 24-20, but a Paxton timeout followed by a Callihan kill ended the set at 25-20.

“We just talked about controlling the tempo of that game,” Mitchell said.