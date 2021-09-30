Paxton runner takes advantage of cloudy, cool weather to win Gothenburg Invite

GOTHENBURG — Paxton’s Damin Luedke looked out the window Thursday morning and knew the conditions were right to achieve his top run of the season.

“I looked out and saw it was cloudy and cool and thought, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is going to be the day.’”

The senior then went out and posted his personal-best time of 17 minutes, 10.7 seconds to finish first in the boys 5,000-meter race at the Gothenburg Invitational. He edged Broken Bow senior Daine Wardyn by roughly a dozen seconds on the Wild Horse Golf Club course.

“I really wanted to break 16:50. I didn’t quite get there but this is a huge foundation for me to push on to districts and state,” said Luedke, who broke away from the other leaders in the final mile of the race.

McCook sophomore Samantha Rodewald also took advantage of the cooler weather. The sophomore won the girls 5K by just a little more than a second over Minden’s Jessie Hurt.

Rodewald’s time was 19:58.

“Oh, yes. I’m a cold-weather person,” Rodewald said. “My coach always likes to laugh because it will be like 32 degrees out and everyone is all bundled up and I’m out there in a T-shirt and shorts.”