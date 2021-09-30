Paxton runner takes advantage of cloudy, cool weather to win Gothenburg Invite

GOTHENBURG — Paxton’s Damin Luedke looked out the window Thursday morning and knew the conditions were right to achieve his top run of the season.
“I looked out and saw it was cloudy and cool and thought, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is going to be the day.’”
The senior then went out and posted his personal-best time of 17 minutes, 10.7 seconds to finish first in the boys 5,000-meter race at the Gothenburg Invitational. He edged Broken Bow senior Daine Wardyn by roughly a dozen seconds on the Wild Horse Golf Club course.
“I really wanted to break 16:50. I didn’t quite get there but this is a huge foundation for me to push on to districts and state,” said Luedke, who broke away from the other leaders in the final mile of the race.
McCook sophomore Samantha Rodewald also took advantage of the cooler weather. The sophomore won the girls 5K by just a little more than a second over Minden’s Jessie Hurt.
Rodewald’s time was 19:58.
“Oh, yes. I’m a cold-weather person,” Rodewald said. “My coach always likes to laugh because it will be like 32 degrees out and everyone is all bundled up and I’m out there in a T-shirt and shorts.”
It was Rodewald’s second win in the past four days. She won the Class B race at in Kearney on Monday in 20:03.47.
“At UNK I kind of had a mental battle,” Rodewald said. “I’ve been struggling this whole season with just overcoming my mind (in races). I came through at UNK so I’ve been feeling pretty good all week.
“(Today) I was just in a good mood and felt good about myself,” Rodewald said. “I was walking the course (before the race) and I thought, ‘Yeah, I can take this one.’ I just felt pretty good all day.”
The North Platte girls won the team title despite not running their top five varsity individuals after Monday’s meet in Kearney.
Bulldogs freshman Jada Hothan finished fourth overall to lead the North Platte girls who totaled 45 points and edged Minden by a point for the team title.
“That was a nice surprise,” North Platte coach Jake Hasenauer said. “Going into to the race we told our girls, ‘Let’s go for Top Five.’ Then it was like, ‘You know what. We have a good team this year. Let’s try for Top Three.’
“Going on to win it was exciting today and shows that our varsity girls have had an excellent season ... and our JV girls have followed suit.”
Wardyn was one of four Broken Bow runners to be among the top nine finishers as the Indians won the boys team title with 24 points. Minden was second and Gothenburg third with 48 and 60 points, respectively.
North Platte did not run their top six individuals and finished seventh overall.
“They still trained and had to run today,” Hasenauer said. “Racing takes a lot out of you mentally too so sometimes you need that extended break, especially when you are running at a high level like some of those top kids are. They just need to have their heads in the right place down the road.”
St. Pat’s were also among the schools that did not run their most experienced athletes.
The Knights did not have a high school entrant in the meet and just competed in the middle school races.
St. Pat’s coach Tim O’Neill said it was a chance to give his varsity runners, “a few extra days to get some training runs in. It was kind of experiment this year to see if those extra days will helps us out a little bit (later in the year).”
He said there was also another factor into the decision.
“It kind of gives the junior high (runners) a day on their own at a big meet,” O’Neill said.