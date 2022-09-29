Paxton topples Brady for for first win of season

BRADY — Paxton coach Scott Jorgensen saw flashes of what his team could be in the Tigers' first three games of the season. Then against Arthur County last week, Paxton put together a complete game.

“Right away after the Arthur (County) game, it was ‘OK, we’ve proven to ourselves we can do this. We’ve moved our standard up,’” Paxton coach Scott Jorgensen said. “Now, we have to consistently move our standard up.”

That started with a 68-18 statement win over Brady on Thursday in which Gunnar Foster unofficially ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, Wyatt Walker added 54 yards rushing and two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving), and the Tigers returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Joe Eakins also ran in a 27-yard touchdown and had a pick-six in the second quarter, and Easton Finch caught a 29-yard touchdown pass. Kobe Florom had 52 receiving yards.

“There are three key phases that we’ve got to win,” Jorgensen said. “We cannot lose the missed tackle battle, and I thought we tackled well on defense. … The other thing we have to do is win the turnover battle, and obviously, we won the turnover battle. And lastly, we have to have more momentum plays, and I thought we did that.”

Dillon Miller led the Eagles with 100 yards rushing and a touchdown. Blake Lusk added 53 yards and two touchdowns, and Rylie Shirk ran for 72 yards.

Brady struck first on its second drive when Lusk ran in a 12-yard touchdown. Paxton responded with a 2-yard Foster touchdown run, and the ensuing two-point conversion gave the Tigers a 8-6 lead going into the second quarter.

Paxton forced a turnover on downs; then Walker scored on a one-yard run. Foster set up the play with a 48-yard run in which he was tackled at the Brady 1-yard line.

Miller responded with a 47-yard touchdown run on Brady’s next possession to put the score at 16-12, but Paxton answered with its first of two kickoff returns for touchdowns to extend the Tigers’ lead to 24-12.

Brady punted on its next drive, then Walker caught a six-yard touchdown pass to push the score to 30-12. Eakins returned an interception for a touchdown to give Paxton a 38-12 lead. The Eagles scored for the last time on a three-yard touchdown run before halftime.

Paxton opened the second half with a kickoff return for a touchdown; then the Tigers recovered an onside kick.

“That was kinda cool,” Jorgensen said. “Our philosophy on kickoffs is if we can’t get it in the end zone, we’ll gladly let them take it at the 25-, 30-yard line, because odds are, it’s going to be on the ground, there’s not going to be a lot of (room to run) and we can get our guys there quicker.”

Foster scored on a 2-yard run to give Paxton a 54-18 lead. Finch caught a 29-yard touchdown pass on the next drive; then Brady fumbled the ball on its next drive.

Eakins scored on a 27-yard run to set the score at 68-18.

“Game plan kind of got scrapped at the beginning, but we went back to some bread-and-butter stuff, some Day 1 back on Aug. 8 stuff, and we had success with it,” Jorgensen said. “We just kept feeding it.”