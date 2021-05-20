Paxton's Colter McCasland wins gold at Burke

“It feels really good,” Moats said following the 110 hurdles. “I ran a new personal best, so I’m really happy I could do that here. It felt great running it.”

Moats competed with Mullen hurdler Clayton Moore at various competitions throughout the season, but on Thursday, they split the two hurdles events. Moats took the 110 hurdles, while Moore finished second in the 300 hurdles.

“Me and Clayton, we’ve been going back-and-forth all year, and it’s just been a battle between us,” Moats said. “It’s probably going to be a battle the next two years, and it just feels great to come out on top.”

Moore wasn’t thrilled with his performance in the 110 hurdles, but he was ecstatic with his time in the 300 hurdles. As soon as he crossed the line .21 seconds behind Red Cloud’s Carson McCleary, he let out a triumphant scream and walked to the side with his chest held high.

“It felt amazing. Just an awesome race,” Moore said. “(I) PR’ed. Just feels good after not having the best race in my high hurdles.”

Both Moore and Moats are sophomores, which means they’ll be competing over the next two years. And both picking up second-place honors in those respective events shows how tough that competition will be.