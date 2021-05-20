Paxton's Colter McCasland wins gold at Burke

OMAHA — Once Paxton’s Colter McCasland took the lead in the boys’ 1,600-meter run, he never faltered. McCasland controlled the pace, even when Wausa’s Addison Smith, Wallace’s Trey Robertson and Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl traded places behind him, he ran his own race.
He won by about two seconds and became a state champion, the only Telegraph area athlete to do so on the second day of the Class D state track and field meet Thursday in Omaha.
“I definitely could’ve run my medal two laps faster,” McCasland said. “I knew I had a good pace, and I was afraid of burning out too early, ’cause I knew there were going to be kids coming after me on the last lap.”
A few area athletes came close to the gold on Thursday. St. Pat’s and Mullen had some success throughout the day on both the boys and girls’ sides.
Starting with St. Pat’s Mae Siegel, who came in second in the girls’ long jump after reaching 16 feet, 7 inches. She was 1¼ inches away from tying for first.
The boys’ 4x100 team took second as well after crossing the finish line in 44.72 seconds. It was half a second away from reaching the first-place team. The girls’ 4x100 team came in fifth.
There was also Will Moats, who finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in his first time at state.
“It feels really good,” Moats said following the 110 hurdles. “I ran a new personal best, so I’m really happy I could do that here. It felt great running it.”
Moats competed with Mullen hurdler Clayton Moore at various competitions throughout the season, but on Thursday, they split the two hurdles events. Moats took the 110 hurdles, while Moore finished second in the 300 hurdles.
“Me and Clayton, we’ve been going back-and-forth all year, and it’s just been a battle between us,” Moats said. “It’s probably going to be a battle the next two years, and it just feels great to come out on top.”
Moore wasn’t thrilled with his performance in the 110 hurdles, but he was ecstatic with his time in the 300 hurdles. As soon as he crossed the line .21 seconds behind Red Cloud’s Carson McCleary, he let out a triumphant scream and walked to the side with his chest held high.
“It felt amazing. Just an awesome race,” Moore said. “(I) PR’ed. Just feels good after not having the best race in my high hurdles.”
Both Moore and Moats are sophomores, which means they’ll be competing over the next two years. And both picking up second-place honors in those respective events shows how tough that competition will be.
“It feels amazing,” Moore said. “The guy from Red Cloud, he’s a heck of a runner. And I’m pumped running with Moats for like the sixth time this year. It’s just an honor to get second in this race.”
Moore also got to watch and cheer on his sister, Samantha, who also placed in both hurdles on Thursday. Samantha Moore came in second in the 100 hurdles before placing third 300.
“It’s a special feeling,” said Samantha Moore about earning medals with her brother. “There are siblings that didn’t feel that too. He’s a sophomore and as a senior looking at my younger brother, that’s a great feeling and that’s a great accomplishment.”
While she didn’t get the desired result, she still was happy with how she finished her final races and walked away with a silver and bronze medal.
“At the beginning of the year, I knew I wanted to come on top, and it was my last year so I knew I had to work for it,” Samantha Moore said. “They were great hurdlers. They just outworked me.”
The Mullen boys earned the Class D second-place trophy after the 4x400 team came in third place in the final event of the day, giving them enough points to pass Riverside for second.
A few other area kids medaled on Thursday. Dundy County-Stratton’s Haylee Davis placed eighth in girls’ high jump. Medicine Valley picked up placers in girls’ discus and boys’ shot put in Acelyn Klein (fourth) and Sebastian Kramer (third), respectively. Sandhills Valley’s Tad Dimmitt came in seventh in shot put.
Hitchcock County’s Brayd Hutto placed eighth in 110 hurdles. Arthur County’s Lance Vasa and Sandhills/Thedford’s Matt Dailey finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 400. Dundy County-Stratton’s Serbando Diaz came in seventh in the 300 hurdles. Mullen’s Jaden Emerson finished fourth in the 200.
Mullen’s Brooke McCully and St. Pat’s Genna Blakely came in fourth and fifth in the girls’ 1,600, while St. Pat’s Jarrett Miles placed eighth in the boys’ 1,600.
Both the Sandhills/Thedford and Dundy County-Stratton boys’ 4x100 teams placed in the top eight, as did the Anselmo Merna (second) and Maywood-Hayes Center girls’ 4x400 teams. The Dundy County-Stratton boys’ 4x400 team came in eighth.