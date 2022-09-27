Paxton's Jody Rhodes inducted into Nebraska High School Hall of Fame

Former Paxton volleyball and boys basketball coach Jody Rhodes was inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame Saturday as part of the 2022 class.

A ceremony was held in Lincoln and included 12 athletes, five coaches, an official and two contributors that have made an impact on Nebraska high school sports.

Rhodes was the 2004 Omaha World-Herald Coach of the Year and led the Tigers to seven state championships, five in volleyball and two in boys basketball.

Rhodes retired after the 2021-22 season.

The athlete inductees include Millard’s Bruce Benedict, Omaha South’s Chris Bober, Grand Island Central Catholic’s K.C. Cowgill, Beatrice’s Phyllis (DeBuhr) Mazour, Crofton’s Amber (Hegge) Cunningham, Omaha Burke’s Alex Henery, Lincoln Northeast’s Dominique Kelley-Johnson, Omaha North’s Niles Paul, Ansley’s Michelle (Shoemaker) Meyer, Arapahoe’s Fran (ten Bensel) Benne, Lincoln High’s Neil Unterseher and Bellevue West’s Kristi Woodard.

Other coach inductees include Beatrice’s Darrell Hoffman, Albion’s Arnie Johnson, David City’s Gaylen Kamrath and Shickley’s Dan Sorge.

Lincoln’s Ann Schroeder entered the hall as an official, and Lincoln’s Karen Hand and Kearney’s Buck Mahoney entered as contributors.