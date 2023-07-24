Rylan Perry and Hailey Matthews lead their respective Junior Ambassador Classic fields after the first day of competition on Monday at Lake Maloney Golf Club.

Perry shot a 76 to lead the boys 16-18 division, while Matthews carded a 92 to lead the girls 13-18 group. Matthews was the only competitor to shoot under a 100 on the first day.

Cole Kramer sits behind Perry with an 80. Kramer and Perry will tee off at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at River’s Edge Golf Course. Reid Loop, last year’s winner, is in third with an 83, and Elliot Longmore is in fourth with an 86.

“It was brutal out here,” Loop said about Monday. “It was 100 degrees, and I couldn’t find the ball in the weeds.”

For the girls, Stephanie Budke is in second with a 101, followed by Ameila Wenburg with a 102 in third and Bentli Whitson with a 103 in fourth.

Day 2 of the Junior Ambassador Classic starts at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course. Full results from the full tournament for all age divisions can be found online at nptelegraph.com or in Thursday’s edition.

Watch Tuesday at nptelegraph.com and in Thursday’s print edition for final results.