Prep notebook: Broken Bow football gets off to hot start

For the first time in six years, the Broken Bow football team has won its first two games of the season.

In fact, the team has won six of its last seven matchups over the past two years that came after a 0-4 start to the 2020 campaign.

Two years ago, Broken Bow posted a 1-8 record.

“We ended last year on a good note and the kids really felt good about where we were (coming into this year),” second-year coach Carlie Wells said. “We were close to making the playoffs (last year) so I think we have high expectations.”

Broken Bow has defeated Ogallala and St. Paul by the combined scores of 50-12.

“I had the seniors tell me that in junior high, when they were in eighth grade, that St. Paul beat them like 60-to-zip,” Wells said. “So they were pretty excited about beating them (last Friday). it was a big milestone for them to show how far they’ve come.

“Going in (to the game) I thought that we could really play with St. Paul and if things went our way, we could get the win. As the game went on (the players) started to believe and believe and it happened for them.”