Prep notebook: Broken Bow football gets off to hot start

For the first time in six years, the Broken Bow football team has won its first two games of the season.
In fact, the team has won six of its last seven matchups over the past two years that came after a 0-4 start to the 2020 campaign.
Two years ago, Broken Bow posted a 1-8 record.
“We ended last year on a good note and the kids really felt good about where we were (coming into this year),” second-year coach Carlie Wells said. “We were close to making the playoffs (last year) so I think we have high expectations.”
Broken Bow has defeated Ogallala and St. Paul by the combined scores of 50-12.
“I had the seniors tell me that in junior high, when they were in eighth grade, that St. Paul beat them like 60-to-zip,” Wells said. “So they were pretty excited about beating them (last Friday). it was a big milestone for them to show how far they’ve come.
“Going in (to the game) I thought that we could really play with St. Paul and if things went our way, we could get the win. As the game went on (the players) started to believe and believe and it happened for them.”
Broken Bow has six returners on offense and seven on defense. A big part of that experience — and size — is on the defensive line with seniors Riese Khank (6-foot-3, 200 pounds), Sawyer Bumgarner (5-11, 265), Tyler Thomas (6-2, 280) and Keifer Anderson (6-3, 240).
The group highlights the 4-4 base defense that has allowed just a touchdown in each of the first two games of the year.
Junior center Hagen Campbell (5-10, 210) is also part of the line for an offense that is power-running group.
“The experience of the line, the guys that we brought back, has been the key,” Wells said. “We want to run the ball and those are the guys that make it possible.”
It’s helped Broken Bow get off to a strong start this fall and is momentum that the team hopes to carry into a home matchup with Gothenburg on Friday.
“We did film study of (the St. Paul game) on Monday and talked about things that we could get better at. We’ve got Gothenburg this week and that’s not going to be an easy task. It’s a rivalry game and you know how those go.
“Hopefully our kids continue stay focused on the task at hand,” Wells said. “If we do that, I feel we can compete well.”
Kearney meet to feature some of top local runners
The Kearney Invitational cross country meet will feature some of the fastest individuals in the western part of the state so far this fall. The meet is at Meadowlark Golf Course.
North Platte’s Evan Caudy and Grand Island’s Juan Garcia both are listed among the top 11 boys times in Class A this year.
Caudy is coming off a 5,000-meter performance he finished in 16 minutes, 28 seconds in the Cozad Invitational last Saturday, and Garcia posted a 16:23.8 on Monday.
Kearney’s Abigail Burger posted a personal best of 19:39 on Aug. 21. That time ranks seventh in Class A, just a spot ahead of North Platte’s Zarah Blaesi, who has run a 19:47.8.
Blaesi’s teammate, Marissa Holm, ranks 13th with a 19:59.6.
Top performances from the past week
» Ogallala sophomore Lindee Henning ran a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 23 seconds to finish first in the girls 5,000-meter race in the Cozad Invitational last Saturday. It is listed as the state’s second-fastest time this fall among Class C girls runners on athletic.net.
» Lexington senior setter Liah Haines averaged 20.4 assists in five matches over the past week. That included 30 in a loss to Minden in three sets last Thursday. Haines has averaged 9.2 assists per set so far this season.
» Paxton sophomore Gunnar Foster Searl rushed for 302 yards and five touchdowns on 13 attempts in a 54-18 win over Creek Valley in six-man football last Friday.
