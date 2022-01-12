Prep notebook: Broken Bow girls basketball starts season strong

The Broken Bow girls basketball team has won three straight games and five of its past six overall.
The Indians will try and continue that streak at home on Thursday against Kearney Catholic, in a matchup of two teams ranked in Class C1 in this week’s Omaha World-Herald state poll.
Broken Bow (9-2) is ranked eighth and has beat Kearney Catholic in regular season matchups in each of the past two years.
The Stars (9-3) are ranked sixth in this week’s state poll and edged North Platte 51-46 this past Saturday.
Broken Bow is coming off a 23-2 season in which the Indians fell to North Bend Central in a state tournament quarterfinal matchup.
Broken Bow returned five seniors this year and no opponent has scored more than 48 points in a game against the Indians this season.
Broken Bow has allowed an average of 34.8 points per contest so far.
Kearney Catholic senior Ashley Keck has been the Stars biggest offensive threat this year. Keck has averaged 12.9 points and seven rebounds per game. She had a season-high 19 points in a loss to St. Cecilia on Dec. 30.
The Stars have averaged 43.8 points as a team so far this season.
» Sutherland remains the No. 1 team in Class D in the late newrestle.com state rankings, while Mullen is fifth.
Sutherland’s Jon Peterka (138) and Sam Foster (145) are the top-ranked individuals in their respective weights in the class. Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern is ranked first at 195 pounds.
Anselmo-Merna’s Tristan Olson and Mullen’s Jeffery Forsen are ranked second and third, respectively, at 106 pounds.
Other top three area individuals are: Mullen’s Eli Paxton (third, 120); Sutherland’s Cauy Kohl (second, 126), Gavin White (second, 220) and Hunter Cook (third, 152); Maxwell’s Kayden Stubbs (third, 220) and Hitchcock County’s Keegan Schuler (third, 195).
» Other area programs ranked by newrestle.com: North Platte is No. 6 in Class A. The Bulldogs Vince Genatone is the top individual at 220 pounds.
Broken Bow is fifth in Class B. Cozad’s Isaac White is the top individual at 170 pounds.
» The Maywood/Hayes Center boys basketball team is averaging 35.2 rebounds per game through 14 games.
Those numbers have been boosted by the play of two sophomores — Haydn Farr and Jeremiah Ingison, who have averaged 10.2 and 9.1 rebounds per game, respectively.
Farr and Ingison combined for 20 of the season-high 48 rebounds for the Wolves (8-6) in a 69-61 win over Brady on Dec. 27.
It is one of four times this season that the Wolves have recorded more than 40 rebounds in a game.
Farr and Ingison are ranked fourth and ninth, respectively, among the state’s Class D1 rebounding leaders in stats collected on maxpreps.com.
Maywood/Hayes Center travels to Arthur County on Friday.
» In girls swimming, North Platte’s Ali Crow has the fifth-best performance in the state on the one-meter diving so far this season, according to stats filed to maxpreps.com.
Crow posted a score of 155 at the McCook Invite on Dec. 10. North Platte teammate Mackenzie Bruns (117.15) has the 15th-best performance in the event in the state and McCook’s Gracie Manly (129.25) is ranked 12th..
McCook swimmer Leah Spencer’s performance in the 50 free is ranked among the state’s best this season. McCook had a time of 25.21 seconds at the Kearney Invite on Jan. 8, which ranks 16th in the state.
She also has the 21st-fastest time in the 100 back in 1:02.29 at the same meet.
In addition, Spencer teamed with Izzy Renner, Kailynn Rodewald and Alexis Tucker for a 3:55.01 performance in the 400 free relay, which ranks 16th in the state.
— Those with a prep notebook story idea, or who wish to share or an athlete or team accomplishment to highlight can email tim.johnson@nptelegraph.com or call at 308-535-4724.