Prep notebook: Broken Bow girls basketball starts season strong

Farr and Ingison combined for 20 of the season-high 48 rebounds for the Wolves (8-6) in a 69-61 win over Brady on Dec. 27.

It is one of four times this season that the Wolves have recorded more than 40 rebounds in a game.

Farr and Ingison are ranked fourth and ninth, respectively, among the state’s Class D1 rebounding leaders in stats collected on maxpreps.com.

Maywood/Hayes Center travels to Arthur County on Friday.

» In girls swimming, North Platte’s Ali Crow has the fifth-best performance in the state on the one-meter diving so far this season, according to stats filed to maxpreps.com.

Crow posted a score of 155 at the McCook Invite on Dec. 10. North Platte teammate Mackenzie Bruns (117.15) has the 15th-best performance in the event in the state and McCook’s Gracie Manly (129.25) is ranked 12th..

McCook swimmer Leah Spencer’s performance in the 50 free is ranked among the state’s best this season. McCook had a time of 25.21 seconds at the Kearney Invite on Jan. 8, which ranks 16th in the state.

She also has the 21st-fastest time in the 100 back in 1:02.29 at the same meet.