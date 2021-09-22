Prep Notebook: Cozad football off to best start to season since 2013

COZAD — The Cozad football team snapped a five-game losing streak against Adams Central last Friday to also mark the program’s best start in eight years.

With the 18-15 victory, the Haymakers improved to 4-0 for the first time since Cozad won the Class C1 state title in 2013.

“Our offense did a great job of getting a couple first downs to run out the clock,” Cozad first-year coach Jayce Dueland said of the win. “The whole fourth quarter was up-and-down and emotional. I liked the way our kids handled their emotions and battled. It was definitely a four-quarter battle that we had to squeak out.”

It was Cozad’s second win this season that has been by one possession as the Haymakers edged Gothenburg 20-17 in the season opener.

Cozad is fifth in Class C1 in the latest Omaha World-Herald state prep football rankings.

“We have some guys with the mentality of, ‘Whatever it takes to win the game.’,” Dueland said. “We have the luxury of having a bunch of athletes on our team. It hasn’t been the same guy every week but it seems like someone always steps up to make a play (at the end).”