Prep Notebook: Dundy County-Stratton boys hope to make state tourney push

Kerchal is averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game this season and is one of three players averaging in double figures. Nelms and Burrell are contributing 12 and 10 ppg, respectively. Kerchal also is averaging a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game as well.

The Tigers improved to 5-1 with a victory over Rawlins County on Tuesday and have won five straight since a season-opening loss to Yuma, Colorado.

Dundy County-Stratton, the two-time defending RPAC champions, were ranked seventh in Class D-1 in the preseason Omaha World Herald state poll.

“Knowing the expectations that we have, we bring a lot of energy (to the court),” Burrell said in North Platte last month. “We know what we can do and that we have the talent to take the next step and what we need to bring to get the job done.”

The Dundy County-Stratton football team posted a 9-2 record this Fall and Myers said the players want to carry that momentum from the field to the basketball court.

“We’ve always been able to play basketball at a high level but I think this year we can take it to the next (level),” Tigers senior Myers said. ”We’ve worked hard and had success in football and know what we need to do to be where we want to be.