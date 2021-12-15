Prep Notebook: Dundy County-Stratton boys hope to make state tourney push

The Dundy County-Stratton boys basketball team has made it to the state tournament three times since 2010.
But the last trip came in 2017 and the team is hungry this year to make it back to Lincoln this season.
“For us, it’s state or bust.” Dundy County-Stratton assistant coach Jordan Stroup said last month in North Platte. “That’s kind of the mentality that we’re going with. We’ve come close the past two to three years and we finally feel that we can put it all together right now.”
The Tigers, who fell to Centennial in a Class C2-8 district final last year, drops to Class D1 this season with a team that returns its top eight players.
The Tigers, coming off a 17-5, campaign, used 11 different starting lineups last season.
“Experience is our No. 1 strength this year,” Sprout said. “We are going to look to get the ball out in transition,” Stroup said. “We are going to push the pace. We’ve got depth and guys who can run. We’ve proved that in football. And we’ve got some sharp-shooters on the outside. They won’t be afraid to shoot from behind the arc.”
The key returners for the Tigers include senior perimeter threats Nolan Burrell and Marc Nelms, 6-foot-4 sophomore Jackson Kerchal, and senior Quade Myers and junior Corbin Horner — both of whom are guards that excel at pressuring the ball on defense.
Kerchal is averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game this season and is one of three players averaging in double figures. Nelms and Burrell are contributing 12 and 10 ppg, respectively. Kerchal also is averaging a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game as well.
The Tigers improved to 5-1 with a victory over Rawlins County on Tuesday and have won five straight since a season-opening loss to Yuma, Colorado.
Dundy County-Stratton, the two-time defending RPAC champions, were ranked seventh in Class D-1 in the preseason Omaha World Herald state poll.
“Knowing the expectations that we have, we bring a lot of energy (to the court),” Burrell said in North Platte last month. “We know what we can do and that we have the talent to take the next step and what we need to bring to get the job done.”
The Dundy County-Stratton football team posted a 9-2 record this Fall and Myers said the players want to carry that momentum from the field to the basketball court.
“We’ve always been able to play basketball at a high level but I think this year we can take it to the next (level),” Tigers senior Myers said. ”We’ve worked hard and had success in football and know what we need to do to be where we want to be.
“We want it that much more (in basketball) and we are going to work our tails off to get there,” Myers said. “I think all of (the players) have a great work ethic and are ready to work.”
