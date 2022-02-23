Prep notebook: Gothenburg girls basketball team poised to make trip to Lincoln

The Gothenburg volleyball team made school history this past fall with a program-first trip to the NSAA state tournament.

Now just a few months later, six players from that team are on the roster for another Swedes team that is on a verge of a trip to Lincoln as well.

The sixth-seeded Gothenburg girls basketball team hosts No. 11 Milford on Friday night in a C1-8 district final. The Swedes are vying for the program’s ninth state trip but first since 2004.

Swedes basketball players Ava Weyers, Aubrey O’Hare, Emily Cornwell, Ashlyn Richeson, Addi Wyatt and Emaleigh Rosse were all members of the Gothenburg team that fell to Grand Island Catholic Central in a first-round matchup in the C-1 state volleyball bracket.

Gothenburg is one of seven area girls programs that are in a district final this week.

The other matchups are:

Chase County vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (C1-4), Broken Bow vs. Omaha Gross Catholic (C1-2), Sandhills/Thedford vs. St. Francis (D2-2), Anselmo-Merna vs. Parkview Christian (D2-4), South Platte vs. Sterling (D2-5) and Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Wynot (D2-8).

North Platte faces Papillion-LaVista South in a A-1 district semifinal and the winner advances to the final on March 1.

Chase County has the longest state drought of that group.

The Longhorns program has not made a state appearance since 1994, then as Imperial before the county consolidation.

Anselmo-Merna has not advanced to the state tournament since 2006.

North Platte, South Platte, Broken Bow and Maywood/Hayes Center all made a state trip last season.

Sandhills/Thedford’s last appearance was in 2018.

» The Maxwell boys basketball team has won four of its past six games. Three of those have been one-possession games, including a 53-52 victory over Hershey in a C2-11 subdistrict semifinal on Tuesday.

Maxwell also has also beat Perkins County and Wallace by the respective scores of 59-57 and 53-51 during that stretch.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in one-possession games overall this season. Maxwell beat Hi-Line 53-51 on Dec. 7, and lost to Paxton 42-41 in an overtime game on Dec. 17 and then were edged by Brady 58-56 on Dec. 21.

Third-seeded Maxwell (9-15) faces No. 1 Hitchcock County in the subdistrict final on Thursday in Sutherland.

Maxwell trailed 25-24 at the half in a matchup between the teams on Jan. 22, but were outscored by a dozen points in the second half.

“They’re super physical and they grind on you,” Maxwell coach Quin Conner said on Tuesday. “Teams find themselves in a close game for the first half against them and they keep hitting you with ‘punches’ in the second half and pull away. They’re hard to match physically.”

— Those with a prep notebook story idea, or who wish to share or an athlete or team accomplishment to highlight can email tim.johnson@nptelegraph.com or call at 308-535-4724.

