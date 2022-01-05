Prep notebook: McCook boys basketball team off to promising start; area basketball teams to square off

The McCook boys basketball team beat Broken Bow on Tuesday night for the Bison’s eighth win in 10 games so far this season.
The start is the program’s best since 2012-13 when the Bison finished with an 18-6 mark.
McCook is coming off a 11-13 campaign and have had one winning season in the last eight years — a 12-9 finish in 2019-20.
That was the first year for Joe Imus as the Bison coach and McCook has 10 seniors listed on its roster — players who have grown up in his system and that familiarity is showing in the results.
The Bison have won two straight since a one-point setback to Gordon-Rushville on Dec. 28. McCook has allowed an average of 36.75 points per game in its eight wins this season and held five opponents to 35 points or under.
McCook travels to Gothenburg (4-5) on Friday, ahead of a home test against Sidney (9-1) on Saturday.
» In other McCook news, the school posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that the volleyball program is searching for a head coach for next season.
The Bison posted a 10-20 mark under Audrey Feeney this past Fall.
Feeney was promoted from a program assistant after Dennis Troester retired after the 2017 season after 44 years of coaching, including 39 in the head position.
» Two area ranked boys basketball teams in the latest Omaha World-Herald polls will square off on Tuesday in Curtis.
Sandhills Valley (8-1), No. 10 in Class D-1, squares off against Medicine Valley (8-1). The Raiders are ranked fifth in Class D-2.
» Sophomore Peyton Cox is averaging a double-double for the Wauneta-Palisade girls basketball team this season.
The 5-foot-11 forward has 17.3 points and 15.6 rebounds per game in stats that have been entered in maxpreps.com. That includes a 21 point, 20 rebound effort in a 66-60 win over Wallace on Dec. 2.
» Juniors Tonja Heirigs and Olivia Hansen of St. Pat’s and Maywood/Hayes Center, respectively, are listed among the top 10 scoring leaders in prep girls basketball.
Heirigs is averaging 20 points per game — in stats entered to maxpreps.com — which places her eighth in the state, one spot ahead of Hansen.
Heirigs has a season-high performance of 36 points in a win over Arapahoe on Dec. 27.
Hansen is averaging 19.8 ppg and has a season-high 31-point performance in a win over Wauneta-Palisade on Dec. 11.
— Those with a prep notebook story idea, or who wish to share or an athlete or team accomplishment to highlight can email tim.johnson@nptelegraph.com or call at 308-535-4724.