Prep notebook: McCook boys basketball team off to promising start; area basketball teams to square off

The McCook boys basketball team beat Broken Bow on Tuesday night for the Bison’s eighth win in 10 games so far this season.

The start is the program’s best since 2012-13 when the Bison finished with an 18-6 mark.

McCook is coming off a 11-13 campaign and have had one winning season in the last eight years — a 12-9 finish in 2019-20.

That was the first year for Joe Imus as the Bison coach and McCook has 10 seniors listed on its roster — players who have grown up in his system and that familiarity is showing in the results.

The Bison have won two straight since a one-point setback to Gordon-Rushville on Dec. 28. McCook has allowed an average of 36.75 points per game in its eight wins this season and held five opponents to 35 points or under.

McCook travels to Gothenburg (4-5) on Friday, ahead of a home test against Sidney (9-1) on Saturday.

» In other McCook news, the school posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that the volleyball program is searching for a head coach for next season.

The Bison posted a 10-20 mark under Audrey Feeney this past Fall.