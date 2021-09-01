Prep notebook: Mullen cross country succeeds with low numbers; North Platte softball to face test

The Mullen cross country teams might be low in overall numbers but the Mustangs are productive with the runners they do have.

The Broncos have a combined three runners in the boys and girls varsity races in the Panhandle Classic meet on Aug. 26 at the Riverview Golf Course.

But all three finished within the top six spots in their respective division.

Mullen freshman Peyton Paxton won the girls race in 20 minutes, 38.84 seconds, and senior teammate Callie Coble was sixth in 20:02.11.

Senior Trevor Kuncl was third in the boys race in 17:36.48.

Mullen did not have a competitor in either the boys or girls junior varsity races and three Broncos ran in the girls middle school event.

Low numbers have been the norm for a Mullen cross country program which is in its fourth year, especially given the participant numbers in both football and volleyball at the school in the Fall.

“But the guys and girls we do have work hard,” Mullen coach Janie Kuncl said.

This summer the team went to an altitude camp in Gunnison, Colorado.