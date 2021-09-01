Prep notebook: Mullen cross country succeeds with low numbers; North Platte softball to face test

The Mullen cross country teams might be low in overall numbers but the Mustangs are productive with the runners they do have.
The Broncos have a combined three runners in the boys and girls varsity races in the Panhandle Classic meet on Aug. 26 at the Riverview Golf Course.
But all three finished within the top six spots in their respective division.
Mullen freshman Peyton Paxton won the girls race in 20 minutes, 38.84 seconds, and senior teammate Callie Coble was sixth in 20:02.11.
Senior Trevor Kuncl was third in the boys race in 17:36.48.
Mullen did not have a competitor in either the boys or girls junior varsity races and three Broncos ran in the girls middle school event.
Low numbers have been the norm for a Mullen cross country program which is in its fourth year, especially given the participant numbers in both football and volleyball at the school in the Fall.
“But the guys and girls we do have work hard,” Mullen coach Janie Kuncl said.
This summer the team went to an altitude camp in Gunnison, Colorado.
“It was definitely different,” Kuncl said. “The first night (the altitude) was hard to get used to and breathing was difficult. But the next day we were fine and fit right in with those kids that run up there all the time.”
Kuncl said he ran 30 to 40 miles during the summer, and Coble has been known to frequently go for 10-mile routes as part of her offseason training regiment.
The work has paid off as Coble placed fifth overall in the Class D girls state meet last October, and Kuncl was eighth in the boys race.
Both are coming off a successful spring as well.
Coble won the girls 3,200-meter run in the Class D track meet. Kuncl finished fourth in the boys 1,600 in the Class D boys meet and was a close second in the 3,200.
It gave both athletes confidence headed into the Fall.
“I know hard work does pay off. so, just keep preserving I guess and see where it gets me (in cross country),” Coble said.
Kuncl’s thoughts are similar as he looks not only get back to the state cross country meet but improve on last year’s performance.
“After last year medaling at state, I feel I have a good chance to go down and win it this year,” Kuncl said. “That’s been the game plan since last year and the biggest goal I have.”
Bulldogs face early-season road challenge
The North Platte softball team travels to Hastings on Thursday for a matchup with the undefeated Tigers squad.
Hastings (9-0) is ranked second in Class B in this week’s state softball rankings in the Omaha World-Herald, and are third overall regardless of class.
Hastings has scored 85 runs so far this year and reached double figures in four of their games.
The Bulldogs (5-4), who had a doubleheader against Lexington postponed on Tuesday, have won two of their past three games.
North Platte split a doubleheader with Hastings last Fall.
Notable season-opening area performances
There were a few area athletes who put up some impressive numbers in season-opening performances:
» Broken Bow’s Kya Scott is coming off a volleyball season in which she had 353 digs and 322 kills.
The senior outside hitter picked up where she left off in Broken Bow’s season opener last Thursday against Hershey.
Scott had 19 kills and a .366 hitting percentage on 41 attacks in a sweep of the Panthers. Scott, who has more than 1,000 career digs, added 20 more against Hershey.
» Dundy County-Stratton’s Quade Myers rushed and passed for 1,000 yards last season.
The veteran quarterback jump-started his final prep football campaign in that same style as he passed for 141 yards, and rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Sedgwick County.
The two-way starter also had an interception on defense that he returned for 23 yards.
» Chase County’s Jerzee Milner had 48 assists in a five-set win over Ogallala on Aug. 26.
The senior setter averaged 9.6 assists per set, and had 134 ball-handling attempts in the opening volleyball match.
— Those with a prep notebook story idea, or who wish to share an athlete or team accomplishment to highlight can email tim.johnson@nptelegraph.com or call at 308-535-4724.