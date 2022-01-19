Prep notebook: Mullen, Sutherland wrestlers go head-to-head

“I thought Isaac, Andy and Eli wrestled about as well as they have all year,” Monette said.

He said the team in general is working to that point as well.

“We’re not there by any means but we are starting to get where we want to be,” Monette said.

» Dundy County-Stratton hosts Cambridge on Thursday in a matchup of two of the top-ranked prep boys basketball teams in Class D1.

The Tigers (12-2) have won five straight game and are ranked eighth in the class in this week’s Omaha World-Herald state poll. Cambridge (11-3) is one spot ahead of Dundy County-Stratton.

Senior Mark Nelms and sophomore Jackson Kerchal have averaged 12.7 and 11.9 points per game this season, respectively, to lead the Tigers.

The Trojans are led by a pair of seniors — Dahlton Wood and Derek Trompke — who have averaged 12.9 and 12.2 points, respectively, for a Cambridge team that has won six of its past seven games.

» The Wallace girls basketball team beat Dundy County-Stratton 54-28 on Tuesday for the program’s fourth straight win.