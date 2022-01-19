Prep notebook: Mullen, Sutherland wrestlers go head-to-head

MULLEN — The NSAA state wrestling tournament kicks off in just under a month. And this past weekend, Mullen demonstrated it could be a team to contend with in Omaha.
The Broncos, who entered the week ranked fifth in Class D in the newrestle.com state poll, topped the 17-team Sandhills/Thedford Invite this past Saturday with 169 points.
Sutherland, the No. 1 team in Class D, finished second with 158.5 points.
“It was a pretty successful weekend for us,” Mullen coach Russ Monette said Wednesday afternoon. “We didn’t expect to be able to beat (Sutherland) but they were short a couple guys. We’re not overlooking them by any means. They are still the team to beat.”
Mullen and Sutherland will both be part of the 19-team South Loup Invite this weekend.
Monette said its only been the past few weeks where Mullen has been close to a full roster as wrestlers have been sidelined with injuries, sickness and other issues.
Mullen’s Andy Harvey, who was ineligible for a portion of the season after moving into the district, won the title at 160 pounds.
Eli Paxton (120) and Isaac Welch (285) both won their respective weight classes in the tournament.
“I thought Isaac, Andy and Eli wrestled about as well as they have all year,” Monette said.
He said the team in general is working to that point as well.
“We’re not there by any means but we are starting to get where we want to be,” Monette said.
» Dundy County-Stratton hosts Cambridge on Thursday in a matchup of two of the top-ranked prep boys basketball teams in Class D1.
The Tigers (12-2) have won five straight game and are ranked eighth in the class in this week’s Omaha World-Herald state poll. Cambridge (11-3) is one spot ahead of Dundy County-Stratton.
Senior Mark Nelms and sophomore Jackson Kerchal have averaged 12.7 and 11.9 points per game this season, respectively, to lead the Tigers.
The Trojans are led by a pair of seniors — Dahlton Wood and Derek Trompke — who have averaged 12.9 and 12.2 points, respectively, for a Cambridge team that has won six of its past seven games.
» The Wallace girls basketball team beat Dundy County-Stratton 54-28 on Tuesday for the program’s fourth straight win.
Wildcats senior Mariah Gardner has scored 21 and 20 points in the past two games and averaged 16 points over the four-game stretch.
Gardner has averaged 17.2 points per game this season overall, and scored at least 20 points in five of the Wildcats’ 13 games.
Her 27 points in a win over Hyannis on Dec. 11 — where she went 11-of-17 from the field — is her best performance of the season.
» The North Platte boys 200 medley relay team posted a time that ranks in the state’s top 20 performances in results compiled on maxpreps.com.
The team of Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Christian Short and Tanner Schmid-Sutton swam a time of 1 minute, 49.57 seconds during the Gene Cotter Invitational prep swim meet last Friday.
McCook’s Leah Spencer posted a time of 54.80 in the girls 100 free at the same meet. The time ranks among the top 15 performances in the state.
