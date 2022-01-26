Prep Notebook: South Loup girls basketball on hot streak heading into MNAC semifinal against Mullen

Since a rough two-week stretch to open the regular season, the South Loup girls basketball team has been unbeatable.

The Bobcats edged Ansley/Litchfield 37-35 on Jan. 20 and carry a nine-game winning streak into Thursday’s matchup against Mullen in the semifinals of the Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference tournament in Broken Bow.

The Bobcats’ (11-4) recent run follows a three-game skid and four losses in their first six games of the year.

South Loup was held to under 40 points in each of those losses, but the Bobcats have surpassed that total all but once over the last games — the win over Ansley/Litchfield.

Defense has been a key for the Bobcats as well. Three of South Loup’s first five opponents scored 40 or more opponents. But over the last nine games, no opponent has scored more than 37 points against the Bobcats defense.

South Loup has surrendered an average of 31.8 points per game this year.

The Bobcats look to continue their run now against a Mullen team that might be 10-7 but is a program that has a history of coming through in big games with state tournament appearances in each of the past three years.