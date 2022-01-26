Prep Notebook: South Loup girls basketball on hot streak heading into MNAC semifinal against Mullen

Since a rough two-week stretch to open the regular season, the South Loup girls basketball team has been unbeatable.
The Bobcats edged Ansley/Litchfield 37-35 on Jan. 20 and carry a nine-game winning streak into Thursday’s matchup against Mullen in the semifinals of the Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference tournament in Broken Bow.
The Bobcats’ (11-4) recent run follows a three-game skid and four losses in their first six games of the year.
South Loup was held to under 40 points in each of those losses, but the Bobcats have surpassed that total all but once over the last games — the win over Ansley/Litchfield.
Defense has been a key for the Bobcats as well. Three of South Loup’s first five opponents scored 40 or more opponents. But over the last nine games, no opponent has scored more than 37 points against the Bobcats defense.
South Loup has surrendered an average of 31.8 points per game this year.
The Bobcats look to continue their run now against a Mullen team that might be 10-7 but is a program that has a history of coming through in big games with state tournament appearances in each of the past three years.
Anselmo-Merna — ranked fourth in Class D2 in this week’s Omaha World-Herald girls basketball state poll — faces Sandhills/Thedford in the other MNAC semifinal with the winners advancing to Saturday’s title game.
» Maywood Hayes-Center (17-1) and Wallace (10-5) meet Thursday as well in a semifinal of the RPAC girls tournament.
The matchup features two of the top players in Class D2.
Maywood Hayes-Center junior Olivia Hansen and Wallace senior Mariah Gardner are among three players ranked fifth in the division in scoring with an average of 17.3 points per game — according to stats entered into maxpreps.com.
Wauneta-Palisade sophomore Peyton Cox also is averaging 17.3 ppg.
» Anselmo-Merna and Maywood Hayes Center are two of the three local prep girls programs ranked in the Omaha World-Herald poll this week.
Maywood Hayes-Center is fifth in Class D2, and Broken Bow is fifth in Class C1
» St. Pat’s remains No. 1 in Class D1 in the boys state poll and the Irish are one of four area boys programs ranked in the state.
Ogallala is sixth in Class C1, and Medicine Valley and Hyannis are fourth and eighth, respectively, in Class D2.
» The Lexington girls bowling team is second overall in points in the NSAA’s ranking system for the season.
Lexington has 44.8571 points, behind Papillion-La Vista South (45.8235).
Lexington beat Hastings 12-9 on Monday.
The Lexington boys, who beat Hastings 18-3 on Monday, are 10th in points with 42.520.
— Those with a prep notebook story idea, or who wish to share or an athlete or team accomplishment to highlight can email tim.johnson@nptelegraph.com or call at 308-535-4724.