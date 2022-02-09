Prep Notebook: Sutherland wrestling prepares for district tournament after duals win

He serves as the team energizer, according to Mraz.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I usually look to (Cook) to pump up the team,” Mraz said. “When Hunter says he feels good today, then everybody else is feeling good and ready to roll. Sam and Jon are our silent leaders and have more of a business-like attitude. Hunter gets everyone going.”

And it worked last weekend, and has throughout the season.

“Our kids really showed up and stepped up (last weekend),” Mraz said. “We talked about our strategies in how we were going to approach each dual. Everyone did their jobs and followed the game plan we had.”

» Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh (107 pounds), McCook’s Gwyneth Davis (138) and Ogallala’s Maria Barnes (145) have first-round byes in their respective divisions for the inaugural NSAA girls state wrestling tournament on Feb. 17 to 19.

Ogallala’s Kyra Skiles (107), Gothenburg’s Shania Wear (114), Lexington’s Karen Santoya (126), Ogallala’s Lake McClure (138), Lexington’s Andrea Melendez (138), Lexington’s Sara Anaya (145), Lexington’s Elisa Garcia (152 and South Loup’s Lita Bloomer (185) all have opening-round matchups.