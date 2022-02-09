Prep Notebook: Sutherland wrestling prepares for district tournament after duals win

Sutherland captured a team dual wrestling title last weekend in Kearney. But the celebration was tempered by the fact the Sailors want to accomplish more this season.
The Sailors returned to the school’s wrestling room on Monday, two days after beating Mullen for the Class D championship.
Both the Sailors and Broncos compete in this weekend’s individual District D-4 tournament in Bridgeport. The state tournament begins Feb. 17 in Omaha, and Sutherland, with seven seniors on its roster, has the goal of taking the team title there too after finishing fourth in 2021.
“(The wrestlers) were hyped up (on Monday) but it was also was back to business as normal,” Sutherland coach Ryan Mraz said earlier this week. “We talked about how, ‘Hey, this isn’t over.’ We’re going to treat this as a normal week and we’ll celebrate after the season.”
Mraz said last weekend was the healthiest his lineup has been since the start of the year.
The Sailors’ Hunter Cook earned his 150th career win over the weekend, and joined fellow senior teammates Sam Foster and Jon Peterka, who had previously reached the milestone.
Cook also owns the Sailors’ season record for most takedowns. He entered the dual tournament with 120 on the year.
He serves as the team energizer, according to Mraz.
“I usually look to (Cook) to pump up the team,” Mraz said. “When Hunter says he feels good today, then everybody else is feeling good and ready to roll. Sam and Jon are our silent leaders and have more of a business-like attitude. Hunter gets everyone going.”
And it worked last weekend, and has throughout the season.
“Our kids really showed up and stepped up (last weekend),” Mraz said. “We talked about our strategies in how we were going to approach each dual. Everyone did their jobs and followed the game plan we had.”
» Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh (107 pounds), McCook’s Gwyneth Davis (138) and Ogallala’s Maria Barnes (145) have first-round byes in their respective divisions for the inaugural NSAA girls state wrestling tournament on Feb. 17 to 19.
Ogallala’s Kyra Skiles (107), Gothenburg’s Shania Wear (114), Lexington’s Karen Santoya (126), Ogallala’s Lake McClure (138), Lexington’s Andrea Melendez (138), Lexington’s Sara Anaya (145), Lexington’s Elisa Garcia (152 and South Loup’s Lita Bloomer (185) all have opening-round matchups.
Lexington’s Cordelia Harbison and McKinna Moats placed 19th and 20 th overall, respectively, in the qualifying round of the girls singles championship in the NSAA bowling tournament on Monday and did not qualify for the semifinals. Harbison and had an average of 162.50 in four games, and Moats a 162.
Lexington’s Alex Gomez placed 15th overall in the boys qualification round and averaged 211.25 in four games.
The Lexington girls lost their opening-round match in the team tournament on Tuesday
— Those with a prep notebook story idea, or who wish to share or an athlete or team accomplishment to highlight can email tim.johnson@nptelegraph.com or call at 308-535-4724.