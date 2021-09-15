Prep notebook: Top-ranked volleyball programs Maywood-Hayes Center, South Platte could meet in a early-season showdown

Two ranked volleyball programs coming off state tournament appearances last year could meet next Monday in an early-season showdown.
Maywood-Hayes Center (11-1) and South Platte (8-1) are ranked third and eighth in Class D2, respectively, in the latest Omaha World-Herald D2 poll. The teams, who have won a combined 15 straight matches, have the potential to square off in the final of a four-team bracket. Arthur County and Hi-Line are also part of the Maywood tournament.
“I’ve known (South Platte coach) Roger (Behrends) for 30 years and he’s a good coach,” Maywood/Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said. “We saw (South Platte) during a summer team camp and know that they are tough. They are balanced and play good defense. They have some tall girls just like us and they are playing well together.”
South Platte and Maywood-Hayes Center both reached the state tournament but were in Class D1 and D2, respectively, a year ago.
South Platte lost its opening match at state while the Wolves reached the semifinals in their bracket and finished fourth overall.
And both programs look like state contenders again.
“(Rohde) has great leadership and we’re both kind of old-school coaches,” Behrends said. “We know that passing is the name of the game and we expect our girls to play hard all the time. If they’re not, then they’re not going to be on the floor.”
The Blue Knights lost two of their top setters from last year — one suffered a knee injury and the other moved out of the district. But South Platte has won eight straight games since a season-opening loss to Sedgwick County, a Julesburg, Colorado, program.
“I told the girls, ‘We learned more tonight than in any win we’ve had,’” Behrends said of the loss. “It made us better and I think stronger mentally. (Sedwick County) definitely exploited a lot of the weaknesses we had early on.”
The Wolves have won seven straight since a loss to Southwest on Sept. 2. Maywood/Hayes Center has not dropped a set in its winning streak.
“We really don’t have any one superstar, just really balanced as a team,” Rohde said. “We’re passing the ball well and we serve well.”
Behrends has been at South Platte for the past two seasons after previous stops at Wheatland and Creek Valley. The potential matchup with the Wolves would be the first for Behrends in his time with the Blue Knights
“It’s (the games) the fans come to watch — those teams that are going to be very competitive and no one knows who is going to come out on top,” Behrends said. “That’s what makes it fun.”
Top performances from the past week
» Mullen senior Spencer Denaeyer had 268 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns as the Broncos beat Maywood-Hayes Center 81-27 last Thursday. Denaeyer rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries and also had a 60-yard reception for another score. The Broncos (2-1) host undefeated Garden County on Friday.
» North Platte junior Karsen Morrison had a round of 71 to help the Bulldogs girls golf team capture the Hastings golf invitational on Tuesday at the Lochland County Club with a team score of 351. Morrison also finished third overall in the Lexington Invite on Friday at the Lakeside County Club with a round of 73. The Bulldogs finished second in the meet.
» Broken Bow senior setter Kailyn Scott had 32 assists in a four-set win over St. Pat’s last Thursday to help her team remain undefeated. Scott has eclipsed 30 assists in a match five times this season and has averaged 9.5 assists per set.
— Those with a prep notebook story idea, or who wish to share or an athlete or team accomplishment to highlight can email tim.johnson@nptelegraph.com or call at 308-535-4724.