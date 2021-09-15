Prep notebook: Top-ranked volleyball programs Maywood-Hayes Center, South Platte could meet in a early-season showdown

The Blue Knights lost two of their top setters from last year — one suffered a knee injury and the other moved out of the district. But South Platte has won eight straight games since a season-opening loss to Sedgwick County, a Julesburg, Colorado, program.

“I told the girls, ‘We learned more tonight than in any win we’ve had,’” Behrends said of the loss. “It made us better and I think stronger mentally. (Sedwick County) definitely exploited a lot of the weaknesses we had early on.”

The Wolves have won seven straight since a loss to Southwest on Sept. 2. Maywood/Hayes Center has not dropped a set in its winning streak.

“We really don’t have any one superstar, just really balanced as a team,” Rohde said. “We’re passing the ball well and we serve well.”

Behrends has been at South Platte for the past two seasons after previous stops at Wheatland and Creek Valley. The potential matchup with the Wolves would be the first for Behrends in his time with the Blue Knights

“It’s (the games) the fans come to watch — those teams that are going to be very competitive and no one knows who is going to come out on top,” Behrends said. “That’s what makes it fun.”

