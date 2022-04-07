Reece Halley signs with NPCC women's basketball

Reece Halley’s love has always been basketball and after scoring over 1,000 career points as a Trailblazer, the lifelong Torrington, Wyoming, native will be taking her basketball talents to the next level after signing with North Platte Community College in March.

Halley said it is an honor to be able to continue playing the sport she loves for the last nine years.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to continue my basketball career,” Halley said. “I absolutely adore basketball and having the ability to not have my basketball career be over is a blessing.”

Halley has been a three-sport athlete at Torrington High School, and while basketball was one of her favorite sports, she also was a vital cog on the volleyball team and is currently one of the leaders on the track team.

Halley is currently second in the all-region track charts in the discus with a 121-foot, 9-inch throw at the Wheatland Invite.

With all the sports she played, it was obvious what she wanted to do in college.

“It wasn’t too hard to pick basketball,” Halley said. “I had been looked at to play volleyball, but basketball was always my first love and had continued to be so through the nine years I’ve played.”

Halley became very fundamentally sound in basketball through the years racking up several points as well as awards.

“I reached 1,000 points and ended with a little over 1,200 on the season, which was the second most in Blazer records,” she said. “I set the record for the most rebounds in a season and I set a record for the most points scored in a game with 31. I had many other accomplishments with getting all-state three years in a row, all-conference four years, and this year I made the Sidney all-tournament team.”

While Halley made a lasting impact on the basketball court during her time at Torrington, the biggest thrill that she has was being coached by her dad, Jeff Halley.

Jeff, after several years as the head coach at Torrington, stepped down at the Blazers’ head coach after finishing in the top four at the state tournament this year.

“It was such a blessing to be able to play for my dad on his last ride,” Halley said. “He is such a great coach and I’ve learned so much from him. To have him be able to be a fan in the stands this year will be a big change but will also carry on the fun. I had a blast with him and I wouldn’t have asked for any other coach for my high school career.”

Halley said it was her dad who taught her so much about the game, but she added there were so many coaches who impacted her playing ability.

“My dad has by far been the biggest influence, as well as the other coaches I’ve been surrounded by through little kid ball with Grant Jones, to high school with Terra Ochsner and Chris Strampe,” she said. “They all have taught me so much and helped me through everything. My teammates that have also been through everything with me have helped form me to who I am today. I wouldn’t have been half the player I am without them growing and changing with me.”

Through the many coaches she had, Halley said she gained a lot of knowledge of the game of basketball.

“I’d say my strengths on the court are rebounding and scoring,” she said. “On the boards, it’s all a hustle game and it’s so beneficial when you keep the other team from getting more offensive possessions, so rebounding is something I strive to do always. I also scored quite a bit because it’s something I’ve worked on to become good at, and my teammates have always put me in good position to score. Rebounding also leads to scoring as well.”

While she succeeded on the court, it was making that college decision that proved interesting. Halley said when she was looking at playing college ball, she sent out a scouting report to colleges and North Platte was one of the options that responded with enthusiasm.

“I figured I would look into it (North Platte’s interest) further and once I met the coaches and saw the campus I knew it was the place for me,” she said. “They were amazing and I figured the classes would suit my interests the best out of all the colleges I had looked at.”

She did have some other colleges she was looking at, and those were her dream colleges and others that had shown interest, but said, “None had looked like they would fit me quite as good as North Platte.”

Her goals next year at North Platte are simple: She wants to continue to grow and her new team.

“Next year I look forward to playing with new people, in a new place,” Halley said. “I also hope to be an asset to our team and really connect with my new teammates! And, also winning lots of games would be quite a plus.”

But she isn’t quite through with high school. She still has about two more months of wearing the maroon and silver colors of Torrington. But once she has to turn in her track uniform and take off those colors she has donned for her lifetime, it will be a change.

“No longer being a Blazer will truly be hard,” Halley said. “It’s been my life for so long that a difference will be tough, but exciting. It’ll be a sad day when I no longer wear maroon and silver, but wearing black and yellow will be a pretty fun change.”

Halley plans to major in biology to study pre-dentistry to become an orthodontist. Halley said she will also major in Spanish with hopes of a minor in art.