Reid Loop, Abbie Jones win Junior Ambassador Classic

Reid Loop wasn’t nervous before his tournament-clinching putt on the first hole of a two-person playoff against Cole Kramer on the second day of the Junior Ambassador Classic at River’s Edge Golf Club.

Loop was just happy to compete, and if he needed to play another hole in the playoff, then so be it.

“I just wanted to absolutely crush my tee shot as usual,” Loop said. “Nothing to lose.”

Loop and Kramer tied for first with a two-day score of 156, which meant a playoff would decide the winner of the boys 15-18 division. They each hit a first shot close to each other, but Loop hit the green on his second shot while Kramer was just outside.

Loop hit his putt on the first try to close out the win.

“It was a cool deal, I guess,” Loop said. “Never really played well in a tournament, and finally had a good day all around.

“It shows that I can get it done if I do play well like this. It’s a possibility to go to state.”

Jesse Mauch and John Beier tied for third with a score of 159, but Mauch won on a scorecard tiebreaker. Elliot Longmore placed fifth with a 161.

Abbie Jones closed out the girls 13-18 division after leading the first day. Her score of 171 was 15 strokes better than Reese Ribera in second place.

“My personal goal for this tournament was to win it,” Jones said. “It’s my senior year, and I’ve had another teammate play it as well, so we’ve always been battling back and forth. This pushes me and gets me ready for the high school season.”

Hailey Mathews came in third with a 187, followed by Madison Preece with a 198 and Allie Jones with a 229.

Gia Baker won the girls 7-12 division, which is nine holes, after shooting a 97. Izetta Schultz came in second with a 111, Janee Wagner finished third with a 114, Kemberlyn Kohle placed fourth with a 126 and Olivia Wiezorek came in fifth with a 145.

Keaton Loop won the boys 12-14 division after shooting a 163. Asher O’Brien finished second with a 177, followed by Adrian Gibbons in third with a 185, Tim Blakely in fourth with a 200 and Ean Julius in fifth with a 204.

Easton Knispel won the boys 10-11 division, which is nine holes, after shooting a 79. Tucker Ehlers carded an 85 to finish second. Lawson Cochran and Jude Swarm both shot 88s to place third and fourth, respectively. Peyton Mustin finished fifth after shooting a 93.

Cameron McCarthy won the boys 7-9 division, which is nine holes, after carding an 89. Grayson Fleck finished second after shooting a 105, Kaden Brown placed third with a 108, Graysen Roelfs finished fourth with a 108 and Ryder Scholdt with a 109.