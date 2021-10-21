Riverside defeats Sandhills Valley 74-20 in D2 playoffs

Riverside’s Andrew Krick scored three touchdowns, Tony Berger added two and Riverside’s defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Chargers defeated Sandhills Valley 74-20 Thursday in the first round of the Class D2 playoffs.

Berger’s two touchdowns came early in the first quarter to put Riverside ahead 13-0. The Chargers’ first interception return for a touchdown came on a Sandhills Valley fake punt attempt, and the two-point conversion put the score at 21-0.

Lane Swerczek caught a 43-yard touchdown pass before the end of the first quarter to put Riversdale ahead 28-0. Another touchdown pass to start the second quarter extended that lead to 34-0.

Cole Kramer caught a touchdown pass to put Sandhills Valley on the board, but Connor Carraher responded with a touchdown catch of his own to put Riverside up 40-6 midway through the second quarter.

Another interception return for a touchdown extended that lead to 42 points. Trent Carraher ran in an 11-yard touchdown to close out the second half.

Sandhills Valley scored twice in the third quarter, both on long Caleb Burnside touchdowns, to pull to within 36 at 56-20.

While Sandhills Valley held Riverside scoreless in the third quarter, it didn’t in the fourth. Krick scored all three of his touchdowns in the final frame, two of them on long runs, to help the Chargers close out of the game 74-20.