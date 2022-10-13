Roberts injured as Irish complete undefeated regular season

Will Moats couldn’t be stopped Thursday night.

The St. Pat’s senior became the Irish’s main offensive option after running back Jackson Roberts went down in the second quarter with a leg injury, and Moats led the Irish’s rushing and receiving attack.

Moats finished with four total touchdowns – two rushing and two receiving – and combined for an unofficial 127 yards of total offense as St. Pat’s completed its undefeated regular season with a 42-0 win over Perkins County.

“I thought we put together a pretty good four quarters tonight,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said. “We’re district champs, that’s something to feel good about, but the real work is ahead of us.”

Roberts went down following an 11-yard run in the second quarter. It is unclear the severity of the injury at this time. He finished the game with 78 yards rushing, a touchdown on a 64-yard run and a fumble.

Dodson said the Irish didn’t change much of their game plan following Roberts’ injury, and he credited his players for stepping up and filling Roberts’ role in the offense.

“That kind of took the air out of us a little bit,” Dodson said of Roberts’ injury. “I told the boys at halftime I was very proud of them. I thought they really responded well to that. They came together, they played like a team and they really made some big plays down the stretch there right before the half. That’s what good teams are going to do. These guys work hard, and I was proud of their effort tonight.”

James Heirigs had St. Pat’s other score on a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The defense also recorded its second shutout of the season, and Thomas Gale intercepted a pass in the third quarter that set up a Moats touchdown run.

“Hats off to the defense. Coach (Aufdenkamp) does a great job preparing them,” Dodson said. “I thought they played solid the entire time they were in there. When you get to this time of the year, you’ve got to hang your hat on that because offensive yards are hard to come by. You have to have a stout defense, and I thought our guys did a great job tonight.”

Roberts’ touchdown came on the second play of the game to put the Irish ahead 7-0. Moats ran in a 16-yard touchdown on St. Pat’s next drive to extend the lead to 13-0.

Roberts fumbled on the next drive, but the Irish defense forced a turnover on downs to start the second quarter. Heirigs ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run two drives later to put the score at 21-0.

Moats caught his first touchdown pass on a 25-yard pass to the back of the end zone on the next drive. He caught one more touchdown pass, this time on a 35-yard throw as time expired in the first half to put the Irish up 35-0 going into halftime.

Gale’s interception in the third quarter gave St. Pat’s the ball at the Perkins County 17, and Moats scored his fourth touchdown two plays later on a nine-yard run to set the score at 42-0.

Perkins County had a chance to break the shut out on the final drive of the game. The Plainsmen marched downfield from their own seven-yard line to the St. Pat’s eight-yard line, but Perkins County threw two incomplete passes in the end zone.

St. Pat’s turn its attention to the playoffs after finishing the regular season undefeated. The Irish will host, but St. Pat’s won’t find out its opponent until Saturday.