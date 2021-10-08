Roblee, Tilford anchor North Platte offense in 41-38 win over Lincoln East

A few plays later, Tate Janas ran a sweep on the left side for a 10-yard touchdown to put North Platte ahead 7-0.

Xavier Albertson intercepted Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters on the next drive, but the call was negated due to defensive pass interference. Walters found Luke Greisen for a long touchdown on the next play to tie the game.

North Platte and Lincoln East went touchdown-for-touchdown for most of the first half. Roblee ripped off a 46-yard run, then scored on a 5-yard run up the middle three plays later. Then, Lincoln East scored on a 19-yard pass to Malachi Coleman to even the score at 14-14.

North Platte followed suit with its own 47-yard touchdown catch-and-run to Cole Wright to close out the first quarter.

It took Lincoln East less than a minute to tie the game on a 54-yard pass to Cooper Erikson. North Platte had to punt on its next drive, which set up a Spartan field goal as Lincoln East took its first lead at 24-21.

North Platte got to midfield on its next drive before bringing out the punt team. When Tilford noticed a bit of room to work with — and with a green light from his head coach — he took off for a 55-yard run as the Bulldogs jumped ahead 28-24.