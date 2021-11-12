 Skip to main content
Sandhills/Thedford defeats Elgin Public/Pope John to reach Class D2 championship game
ELGIN — Sandhills/Thedford is heading back to the Class D2 state championship game, this time at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

They’ll have a chance to avenge last year’s loss to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the title game.

Reece Zutavern ran in two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass and Dane Pokorny and Trae Hickman ran in two touchdowns as the Knights defeated Elgin Public/Pope John 52-8 in the state semifinals Friday in Elgin.

The Knights will face Kenesaw, who defeated BDS 36-6, at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 22.

Last season, Sandhills/Thedford didn’t get to play the state championship game in Lincoln due to COVID-19 regulations. The game was played at BDS instead, where the Eagles won 36-28.

On Friday, Sandhills/Thedford benefitted from a huge second quarter in which it scored four touchdowns to go up 36-0 at halftime and force a running clock the entire second half.

It took a bit for the Knights to score in the first quarter, though, when Pokorny ran in a 16-yard touchdown at the three minute, 18 second mark.

Hickman scored to start the second quarter, and the ensuing two-point conversion put Sandhills/Thedford up 16-0. Pokorny scored his second touchdown a few minutes later on a long run from around midfield.

The Knights recovered a fumble on the kickoff, which set up a touchdown pass to take a 30-0 lead. After trading turnovers, Zutavern scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper to go up 36-0 at halftime.

There wasn’t much Elgin Public/Pope John could do with a running clock active. The Wolfpack punted on their opening drive of the second half, leading to a long Zutavern touchdown run as Sandhills/Thedford took a 44-0 lead.

The Wolfpack finally found the endzone on a pass to Colton Wright, and the two-point conversion pushed the score to 44-8 going into the fourth quarter.

Hickman ran in one more touchdown early in the fourth to push the Knights ahead 52-8, and the Knights ran out the clock after getting the ball back.

