Sandhills/Thedford defeats Elgin Public/Pope John to reach Class D2 championship game

ELGIN — Sandhills/Thedford is heading back to the Class D2 state championship game, this time at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

They’ll have a chance to avenge last year’s loss to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the title game.

Reece Zutavern ran in two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass and Dane Pokorny and Trae Hickman ran in two touchdowns as the Knights defeated Elgin Public/Pope John 52-8 in the state semifinals Friday in Elgin.

The Knights will face Kenesaw, who defeated BDS 36-6, at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 22.

Last season, Sandhills/Thedford didn’t get to play the state championship game in Lincoln due to COVID-19 regulations. The game was played at BDS instead, where the Eagles won 36-28.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, Sandhills/Thedford benefitted from a huge second quarter in which it scored four touchdowns to go up 36-0 at halftime and force a running clock the entire second half.

It took a bit for the Knights to score in the first quarter, though, when Pokorny ran in a 16-yard touchdown at the three minute, 18 second mark.