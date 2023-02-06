STAPLETON — Cooper Layher led the Sandhills Valley boys basketball team with 12 points, but the Mavericks lost to SEM at home on Monday 68-27.

“It was a rough game,” Sandhills Valley assistant coach Bo McVay said. “We got a lot of little things the whole season that tripped us up and they tripped us up again. It’s at the point of the season we just have to see who’s going to give us effort 100% of the time, and that’s who’s going to be on the court.”

Kyler Kramer added 10 for Sandhills Valley, and Jared Trimble scored three.

Noah Eggleston and Ryan Arbuthnot led SEM with 15 points each, while Kellen Eggleston finished with 14 and Chance Daake scored 10.

SEM never trailed after scoring the first six points of the game. When Sandhills Valley scored its first basket to cut the deficit to 6-2, SEM went on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 13-2.

SEM led 19-11 going into the second quarter.

The Mustangs then held the Mavericks to just two points in the second while scoring 20 to take a 39-13 lead into halftime.

By the time Sandhills Valley figured its offense out, it was too late. The Mavericks scored nine points in the third quarter, but the Mustangs put up another 17 to further extend the lead to 56-22.

SEM then forced a running clock near the end of the game, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter to win 68-27.

“At times when our effort was good, the gap didn’t widen,” McVay said. “There were just these long stretches of effort, and that’s the main thing I told them after the game. The only thing they need to remember after this game is effort.”

SEM (68)

Noah Eggleston 15, Ryan Arbuthnot 15, Kellen Eggleston 14, Chance Daake 10, Jace Rosentreader 7, Colt Schroeder 3, Grayden Anderson 2, Preston Beattie 2.

Sandhills Valley (27)

Cooper Layher 12, Kyle Kramer 10, Jared Trimble 3, Cayson Johnston 2.