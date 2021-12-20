Sandhills Valley boys, girls advance to Maxwell Tournament championship games

Sandhills Valley 42, Maxwell 32

Jaylen Fowler led all players with 13 points, and Abigale Nicholson and Sadie Dimmitt scored nine each as Sandhills Valley defeated Maxwell 42-32 in the first round of the Maxwell Tournament.

Jocelyn Cheek and Mataya Stubbs scored 10 each for the Wildcats, while Harley Kuenning and Myah Essman added six apiece.

“We gave three solid quarters of basketball, and we were right with them,” Maxwell coach Lane Swedberg. “We just got to finish a game. We play three solid quarters and then we’re giving it up in the fourth. Just being able to dig down deep.”

Sandhills Valley will play South Loup, who defeated Brady 59-18, in Tuesday’s championship game.

For most of the first three quarters, neither team held more than a three-point lead. That changed when Sandhills Valley’s Keali Florea made both of her free throws near the end of the third to put the Mavericks up 25-20. A Kuenning layup cut the deficit back to three.