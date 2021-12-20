Sandhills Valley boys, girls advance to Maxwell Tournament championship games

Kole Kramer scored a game-high 27 points, and Ethan Nicholson added 19 as Sandhills Valley held off Maxwell 70-62 in the first round of the Maxwell Tournament.
The Mavericks will face South Loup, who defeated Brady 80-49, in Tuesday’s championship game.
Jack Meyer posted 18 for Maxwell, followed by 14 from Ty Robinson, 12 from Taylor Cheek and 11 from Levi Huffman.
Sandhills Valley controlled the pace in the first half, eventually taking a 10-point advantage at 41-41 late in the second quarter. Two Meyer baskets late put the Wildcats down by six heading into halftime.
Maxwell changed the pace of the game with a monumental third quarter where it scored 20 points and held the Mavericks to just 13. Huffman made back-to-back 3s early in the third quarter to cut Maxwell’s deficit down to just three.
The Wildcats didn’t take the lead until the end of the third, when Robinson made consecutive 3s to put Maxwell ahead 55-54. He hit another 3 to start the fourth quarter and put Maxwell up 58-54.
Midway through the fourth, Meyer fouled out, and it changed the direction of the game. Sandhills Valley soon jumped out to a 65-60 lead off two Starr 3s. Maxwell couldn’t get that extra push it needed, and the Mavericks won 70-62.
Sandhills Valley 42, Maxwell 32
Jaylen Fowler led all players with 13 points, and Abigale Nicholson and Sadie Dimmitt scored nine each as Sandhills Valley defeated Maxwell 42-32 in the first round of the Maxwell Tournament.
Jocelyn Cheek and Mataya Stubbs scored 10 each for the Wildcats, while Harley Kuenning and Myah Essman added six apiece.
“We gave three solid quarters of basketball, and we were right with them,” Maxwell coach Lane Swedberg. “We just got to finish a game. We play three solid quarters and then we’re giving it up in the fourth. Just being able to dig down deep.”
Sandhills Valley will play South Loup, who defeated Brady 59-18, in Tuesday’s championship game.
For most of the first three quarters, neither team held more than a three-point lead. That changed when Sandhills Valley’s Keali Florea made both of her free throws near the end of the third to put the Mavericks up 25-20. A Kuenning layup cut the deficit back to three.
Kuenning later scored again in the fourth to make it a two-point game, but a Nicholson 3 followed by a Florea basket put Sandhills Valley ahead 33-26, which was too much for Maxwell to come back from.
“We just had lapses on defense,” Swedberg said. “Our three rules of defense are always no baseline, no second-chance opportunities and no easy shots. We did a really good job of that for three quarters.”
Sandhills Valley girls (42)
Jaylen Fowler 13, Abigale Nicholson 9, Sadie Dimmitt 9, Keali Florea 4, Arena Fetty 4, Emmalee Nicholson 2, Haylee Dimmitt 1.
Maxwell (32)
Jocelyn Cheek 10, Mataya Stubbs 10, Harley Kuenning 6, Myah Essman 6.
Sandhills Valley boys (70)
Kole Kramer 27, Ethan Nicholson 19, Jaxton Starr 10, Caleb Burnside 6, Ryan Shepherd 6, Brent Charlton 2.
Maxwell (62)
Jack Meyer 18, Ty Robinson 14, Taylor Cheek 12, Levi Huffman 11, Tyce Cumming 5, Easton Jones 2.