Sandhills Valley boys stay undefeated with win over South Loup in Maxwell tournament

“I thought at the start of the game we were aggressive and played well, and again at the start of the second half we came out and played well,” Karn said. “But we got sloppy (in the second half).”

Cache Gracey had a team-high 14 points for a Bobcats team that refused to go away quietly. Trey Connel, Joey Sllach and Colby Smith all added nine points as South Loup trailed by 29 at one point, (3-4) got as close as 16 points of the Mavericks in the second half.

“Our kids never quit,” South Loup coach Jeff Cole said. “They play hard but it just wasn’t our night. We were a step slow and (Sandhills Valley) shot the heck out of it. I think we lacked focus maybe to start the game ... we just need to be dialed in from the opening tip.”

South Loup 48, Sandhills Valley 25

The Bobcats held the Mavericks to 10 points or less in every quarter on the way to a second straight win.