Sandhills Valley boys stay undefeated with win over South Loup in Maxwell tournament

MAXWELL — The Sandhills Valley boys basketball team didn’t play perfect on Tuesday night but the Mavericks’ record remained that way.
The Mavericks committed 18 turnovers but also hit 13-of-24 3-point attempts to beat South Loup 71-48 in the Gilson-Pierce championship game.
“We’ve told them all along the way that it’s one ladder rung at a time and it’s one step at a time, and we took a step back tonight,” Mavericks coach Tim Karn said. “We’ve got to get better. We knew South Loup was going to be aggressive defensively but we weren’t ready for it mentally. We probably had more turnovers tonight than we had all year.”
Cole Kramer led Sandhills Valley (8-0) with 20 points and Ryan Shepherd added 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
The two schools also met in the girls championship game with South Loop beating the Mavericks 48-25. Megan Donegan had 20 points to lead the Bobcats (4-4)
Jaxton Starr and Caleb Burnside added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Mavericks boys who hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and led 36-18 at the break.
Two of those 3-pointers came after South Loup had closed to within 30-18 late in the second quarter and it sparked a 17-2 run to give Sandhills Valley a 47-20 lead about midway through the third.
“I thought at the start of the game we were aggressive and played well, and again at the start of the second half we came out and played well,” Karn said. “But we got sloppy (in the second half).”
Cache Gracey had a team-high 14 points for a Bobcats team that refused to go away quietly. Trey Connel, Joey Sllach and Colby Smith all added nine points as South Loup trailed by 29 at one point, (3-4) got as close as 16 points of the Mavericks in the second half.
“Our kids never quit,” South Loup coach Jeff Cole said. “They play hard but it just wasn’t our night. We were a step slow and (Sandhills Valley) shot the heck out of it. I think we lacked focus maybe to start the game ... we just need to be dialed in from the opening tip.”
South Loup 48, Sandhills Valley 25
The Bobcats held the Mavericks to 10 points or less in every quarter on the way to a second straight win.
“We really needed a confidence booster and we came out and played well the last two days,” South Loup coach Abe Hinman said. “We’re still fairly young but we have experience too. We have girls who played (last year) but for whatever reason they team has not jelled and the (team) chemistry is not where it should be. The last two days are going to go a long way going into (the holidays).”
Jayle Fowler had eight points and Abigale Nickolson added seven to lead the Mavericks (1-7), who struggled against a relentless South Loup ful-court pressure defense.
“I thought the girls did well for the most part in that we got a lot of turnovers that led to easy baskets,” Hinman said. “One of the things we have been struggling with is putting the ball in the hole.”
Boys
Sandhills Valley (71)
Caleb Burnside 10, Ryan Shepherd 17, Jared Trimble 3, Brent Charlton 2. Ethan Nicholson 7, Jaxton Starr 12, Cole Kramer 20
South Loup (48)
Trey Connel 9, Joey Sallach 9, Kaden Paulsen 4, Cache Gracey 14, Colby Smith 9, Silas Cool 3.
Girls
Sandhills Valley (25)
Arena Fetty 4, Megan Amos 2, Jaylen Fowler 8, Abigale Nickolson 7, Sandie Dimmitt 4
South Loup (48)
Taylor Ross 4, Abby Stallbaumer 4, Brn Schwarz 4, Halley Recoy 1, Megan Donegan 20, Mya Weverka 6, Ava Pandorf 5, Lauryn Johnson 4.