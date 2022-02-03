Sandhills Valley boys top shorthanded Brady; Maverick girls beat Eagles

Cole Kramer scored a game-high 22 points, and Ethan Nicholson added 17 as the Sandhills Valley boys basketball team defeated Brady 61-34 Thursday at home.
Rylie Shirk led the shorthanded Eagles — who were missing some players due to an illness and only played five — with 11 points. Shawn McBride scored nine, Blake Lusk added eight and Tayvier Mitchell dropped six.
“I thought we played with a little bit more energy than we’ve been playing with,” Sandhills Valley coach Tim Karn said. “We’ve been so sick, and then Brady ran into it tonight. It was nice to see the boys recover. I thought they had good energy, played hard. That’s all we can ask.”
Brady hung around early in the first quarter after trading baskets with Sandhills Valley, but a 10-0 run helped the Mavericks pull away to 14-4. Sandhills Valley took a 16-8 lead going into the second.
The Mavericks extended their lead to 35-14 at halftime, while Kramer scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half.
By the time Sandhills Valley was up by 30 in the third quarter, Karn emptied the bench to finish the game.
“We played 15 kids tonight,” Karn said. “I hate to see it happen with a team that normally would play pretty close with us or beat us. It’s nice to get those kids in.”
With only three games left — Paxton on Friday, Cozad and Mullen next week — Karn said he wants to see his team get its strength back and finish the season strong.
“Our breathing is still really shallow,” he said. “Once we get that, I think we’ll be back on track. We moved the ball well tonight. We’re still not shooting the ball well, it’s frustrating. I don’t know where that went.
“I just want to keep seeing them play hard. This was the first game of our new season.”
GIRLS
Sandhills Valley 53, Brady 26
Sadie Dimmitt and Jaylen Fowler combined for 23 points, and Arena Fetty scored nine as the Sandhills Valley girls defeated Brady 53-26 Thursday.
Ava McGown led the Eagles with seven points followed by Arene Rodriguez and Harley Bartels with five each.
The Mavericks scored the first 12 points of the game, but Keaton Fattig made a buzzer-beating 3 to finally put the Eagles on the board.
Brady couldn’t cut the deficit past seven in the second quarter, and Sandhills Valley extended its lead to 17 by halftime at 27-10.
The Mavericks held the Eagles to four points in the third quarter while going up 39-14.
BOYS
Sandhills Valley (61)
Cole Kramer 22, Ethan Nicholson 17, Leyton Connell 5, Caleb Burnside 4, Ethan Weems 3, Jaxton Starr 3, Tad Dimmitt 3, Isaac Goosey 2, Kyle Kramer 2.
Brady (34)
Rylie Shirk 11, Shawn McBride 9, Blake Lusk 8, Tayvier Mitchell 6.
GIRLS
Sandhills Valley (53)
Sadie Dimmitt 12, Jaylen Fowler 11, Arena Fetty 9, Keali Florea 6, Megan Amos 5, Shelby Layher 4, Emmalee Nicholson 4, Citori Kramer 2.
Brady (26)
Ava McGown 7, Arene Rodriguez 5, Harley Bartels 5, Preslee Bartels 3, Keaton Fattig 3, Elsie Goltler 3.