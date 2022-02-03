Sandhills Valley boys top shorthanded Brady; Maverick girls beat Eagles

With only three games left — Paxton on Friday, Cozad and Mullen next week — Karn said he wants to see his team get its strength back and finish the season strong.

“Our breathing is still really shallow,” he said. “Once we get that, I think we’ll be back on track. We moved the ball well tonight. We’re still not shooting the ball well, it’s frustrating. I don’t know where that went.

“I just want to keep seeing them play hard. This was the first game of our new season.”

GIRLS

Sandhills Valley 53, Brady 26

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sadie Dimmitt and Jaylen Fowler combined for 23 points, and Arena Fetty scored nine as the Sandhills Valley girls defeated Brady 53-26 Thursday.

Ava McGown led the Eagles with seven points followed by Arene Rodriguez and Harley Bartels with five each.

The Mavericks scored the first 12 points of the game, but Keaton Fattig made a buzzer-beating 3 to finally put the Eagles on the board.

Brady couldn’t cut the deficit past seven in the second quarter, and Sandhills Valley extended its lead to 17 by halftime at 27-10.