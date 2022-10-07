Sandhills Valley rides to 52-12 win over Sutherland

SUTHERLAND — Caleb Burnside had an unofficial 189 yards receiving and caught three touchdown passes as Sandhills Valley defeated Sutherland 52-12 on Friday in Sutherland.

“Caleb stepped up,” Sandhills Valley coach Luke Connell said. “We lost Cole Kramer to injury. He’s a big dude and a big part of our offense. I challenged the 5-foot-8 Caleb to really step up and become Cole, and he performed.”

Jaxton Starr ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in the second half, and Coy Johnston added 46 yards. BJ Goforth ran for a 55-yard touchdown and Tad Dimmitt caught a seven-yard touchdown pass.

Oliver Nutter ran for 19 yards and a touchdown for Sutherland and Cole Kerner led the Sailors with 49 yards. Sutherland also recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Sailors’ other score.

“If you can open up over the top, then good things can happen,” Connell said. “We were able to get our sweep game going and our running game going. I like to be able to run the ball early, but sometimes you got to pass the ball to get that.”

Sandhills Valley didn’t score until their second possession, when Burnside caught a 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown to put the Mavericks ahead 8-0. Sandhills Valley scored again after forcing a Sutherland punt, finding Burnside again for a 62-yard catch-and-run with 3:05 left in the first quarter.

Several drives later, Sutherland's Ryker Copeland recovered a fumble in the end zone to give the Sailors their first touchdown with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.

Sandhills Valley opened the second quarter with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dimmitt to extend the Maverick lead to 20-6.

Sutherland answered with a seven-yard Nutter touchdown run to cut the deficit to 20-12 going into halftime.

Sandhills Valley started the second half with Burnside’s third touchdown catch of the game, this time on a nine-yard reception. Both teams punted the rest of the third quarter, but Sandhills Valley opened the fourth with a Starr seven-yard touchdown run to extend the Maverick lead to 36-12.

Burnside picked up 41 yards on a catch-and-run that brought the Mavericks to the Sutherland 3, where Starr scored to put Sandhills Valley ahead 44-12. Goforth scored on a 55-yard run on the next drive to set the score at 52-12.

“I was happy in the second half. I thought we woke up,” Connell said. “Hats off to Sutherland. They came out, and they had a game plan, and they executed well in the first half. We had some uncharacteristic mistakes, but overall really happy (in) the second half with how we played.”

Sandhills Valley wraps up its season with Arapahoe at home on Thursday. If the Mavericks win, they will be at 7-1 on the year with Sandhills Valley’s only loss coming to current Class D1 No. 1 St. Pat’s heading into the playoffs.

“You’re going to have three teams probably in the top 15 or so in the state from this district,” Connell said. “This is definitely going to prepare us for the future.”