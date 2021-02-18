Sandhills Valley's Gipe, Sandhills/Thedford's Zutavern among area wrestlers into finals in Omaha

OMAHA — There are three major storylines surrounding Sandhills Valley’s Dayton Gipe as he heads into the NSAA Class D 120-pound division state finals Thursday.

The first is maintaining his undefeated record. Gipe is 39-0, and his most recent win against Elkhorn Valley’s Zack Hartl in the semifinals brought him to the finals.

The second is his opponent: Plainsview’s Scout Ashburn, the 2020 113-pound champion with only one loss in his career.

The third is Sandhills Valley. Gipe is the only medalist in the Mavericks’ co-op history, and he will be competing for either gold or silver tonight at the Class D state championship at the CHI Center in Omaha.

“It means a lot. It’s pretty cool to support my team, like my school, like that,” Gipe said. “I’ve definitely put in a lot of work. I had the high school practices, and then I would drive home and I had another practice. I wanted to be in the finals super bad, so I worked for it.”

Gipe is one of nine area wrestlers to reach the Class D finals on Thursday, and he’s done so in dominant fashion. He won by technical fall in the first round, then he pinned his second round opponent in 38 seconds.