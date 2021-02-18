Sandhills Valley's Gipe, Sandhills/Thedford's Zutavern among area wrestlers into finals in Omaha

OMAHA — There are three major storylines surrounding Sandhills Valley’s Dayton Gipe as he heads into the NSAA Class D 120-pound division state finals Thursday.
The first is maintaining his undefeated record. Gipe is 39-0, and his most recent win against Elkhorn Valley’s Zack Hartl in the semifinals brought him to the finals.
The second is his opponent: Plainsview’s Scout Ashburn, the 2020 113-pound champion with only one loss in his career.
The third is Sandhills Valley. Gipe is the only medalist in the Mavericks’ co-op history, and he will be competing for either gold or silver tonight at the Class D state championship at the CHI Center in Omaha.
“It means a lot. It’s pretty cool to support my team, like my school, like that,” Gipe said. “I’ve definitely put in a lot of work. I had the high school practices, and then I would drive home and I had another practice. I wanted to be in the finals super bad, so I worked for it.”
Gipe is one of nine area wrestlers to reach the Class D finals on Thursday, and he’s done so in dominant fashion. He won by technical fall in the first round, then he pinned his second round opponent in 38 seconds.
He said all the work he has put in so far is starting to pay off. Gipe would practice at his high school in Stapleton, then he would drive to his home in North Platte, pick up another bag and head to the D&N Event Center, where he would practice more.
“The conditioning was big. My coach, he really wanted to work on that,” Gipe said. “The high school practices with my coach, he works me really hard. So it’s like a big thanks to him.”
As Sandhills Valley’s only state qualifier this year, Gipe is an example to his teammates on where hard work can bring someone.
“Anything is possible,” he said. “Last year I didn’t wrestle. I had some things happen, and I’m just gifted to be here. It shows that anything can happen.”
Both McPherson County and Stapleton — the two schools that comprise the co-op — have had previous state medalists, but Gipe will receive the co-op’s first medal.
At 182, Reece Zutavern reached the finals after defeating Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski in an 8-3 decision. A state-runner up last season, Zutavern said he’s ready to come out on top.
“I just wanted to get back here and get redemption for last year,” Zutavern said.
Zutavern is joined by teammate Brayton Branic, who advanced after defeating Maxwell’s Kayden Stubbs in an 8-3 decision.
At 220, Perkins County’s Brandon Knoles defeated Sandhills/Thedford’s Reed McFadden in a 6-4 decision that came down to a takedown in the third set. He will face Maxwell’s Luke Howitt, who finished runner-up last year, after he pinned Hyannis’ Gavin Anderson in 3 minutes and 26 seconds.
After going 1-2 at state last year, Knoles started hitting the weight room more before school and doing more in practices after. His hard work resulted in a state finals appearance.
“It means so much to me,” Knoles said. “It put in so much work over the summer and throughout the school year. Coach pushed me so hard, I think he deserves it more than I do, honestly.”