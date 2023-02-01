Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent Wednesday

South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers called Kolten Tilford before the school announced Rogers as the next head coach to let Tilford know that the role for the North Platte senior wasn’t going to change.

In fact, Tilford may have an opportunity to make an impact sooner than expected.

“(It made me feel) important,” Tilford said. “It reassured me a little bit that I’m not just another body there. Everybody there at South Dakota is important. He kind of told me I’m the land of the overlooked, and we’re here to do work. He believes in me. He sees I have a lot of potential.”

Tilford signed his letter of intent to play football at South Dakota State University on Wednesday at North Platte High School alongside five other Bulldog athletes.

Rogers became head coach after longtime SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier retired after 26 years. The Jackrabbits had just won the national title for the first time in school history after a 45-21 win over North Dakota State.

“Coach (Stiegelmeier) retiring, I was a little bummed out,” Tilford said. “I wanted to play for him, but coach Rogers is stepping up. He was the linebacker coach. I worked with him at camps and stuff, so I know him. I know his mindset and his mentality going in.”

Tilford said he’s excited to get to South Dakota State. He’s been verbally committed to the Jackrabbits for some time, traveling to games this past season, which allowed him to soak up the atmosphere.

“The atmosphere there is pretty crazy,” Tilford said. “It’s Division I, and that’s been my dream since I was a kid. The culture there is amazing. I get along with a lot of players, and something that probably helps is they just won a national championship. That would be pretty cool to be a part of that.”

Here’s a look at where the other five North Platte athletes are heading.

Zarah Blaesi, University of Nebraska at Kearney, cross country

Zarah Blaesi signed her letter of intent to run cross country at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“It’s a lot of stress off my shoulders,” Blaesi said. “Now I know it’s official, and that’s where I’ll be going. I can’t take it back or anything.”

Blaesi said she already knows a lot of the women on the team from competing against them in high school, and she’s excited to get started at UNK.

“My coach's daughter, we actually have a really close bond, and we talk all the time,” Blaesi said. “She texts me all the time, asking me how I’m doing. There are a lot of bonds that I can relate to on the team already, so it makes it easier to go there.”

River Johnston, Doane College, basketball

River Johnston signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Doane College.

“I’ve got friends I’ve kind of grown up with who both committed to Doane before me, so that kind of was a big weight on my location,” Johnston said.

Johnston, who became the third North Platte player to reach 1,000 career points and also tied the school record for most 3s in a game with nine, said he likes the coaches and likes Doane’s style of play. He also likes how close the school is to Lincoln.

Johnston said Doane recruited him to be a point guard and a play maker.

“That’s kind of why they recruited me,” Johnston said. “They want someone who can facilitate the offense and kind of make plays off the dribble for themselves and for others. That’s where they see me.”

Carter Kelley, Johnson County Community College, baseball

Carter Kelley signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Johnson County Community College.

“It’s pretty awesome getting it all over with,” Kelley said. “The recruiting process was tough for me. It’s pretty awesome to see all these people out here supporting us.”

Kelley said he finished his recruitment with 21 offers, and he wanted to pick the best college for him. Johnson County, who recruited him as a shortstop, became the best fit.

Kelley said the team already has a returning shortstop at the moment. Kelley said he’s going to try his best to win the position, but if he doesn’t, the team told him third base is open next year.

“It’s a great (NJCAA) Division I baseball program, awesome coaches, brand new facilities, they just now got a brand-new field,” Kelley said. “All turf. I figured it was a great fit for me. Besides scholarships and everything, it’s a great place to be.”

Trevor Crisman, Wayne State College, football

Trevor Crisman signed his letter of intent to play football at Wayne State College.

“It feels great. Putting in all the work, finally getting it paid off and everything,” Crisman said. “It feels really good. It feels rewarding. I’m ready for the opportunity, I’m ready for it.”

Crisman said he clicked with the coaching staff the minute they started talking to him. And his future teammates have already welcomed him into the Wayne State family.

He is committed as a defensive back. Crisman said he’s going to live in the weight room and see where he ends up.

“I already feel like I’m part of the brotherhood,” Crisman said. “It’s a winning program. Their expectations are high, and they all hold us accountable.”

Tristen Beyer, Northeast Community College, baseball

Tristen Beyer signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Northeast Community College.

“I’m excited,” Beyer said. “Me and the guys were talking about how it feels like a cement brick was lifted off our shoulders. Finally the recruiting process is over. Finally wrapped up everything and get ready for a new school year and a new chapter.”

Beyer, who is being recruited as a catcher, said the recruiting process was difficult because he’s not very tall and it was hard to get schools to email him back.

The Northeast coach finally reached back out, and they set up a visit.

“We went down there and did a little workout with them,” Beyer said. “Really liked the campus and toured the campus. They let me decide for a couple weeks, and I decided to go there.”