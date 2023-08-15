As the Hershey softball team enters its third season in program history, the Panthers are hoping to continue its trend of increasing its win total.

With another year of experience under their belt, the Panthers are optimistic they can make that happen in 2023.

“I would love to keep upping that record,” Hershey coach Brittney Stenger said. “I know we almost tripled our winning record last season from season one to two, which is awesome. It would be nice to even keep growing that this year. Keep it rolling.”

The team remains the same for the most part. Hershey has 15 on the roster this season, one less than last year, and only lost two seniors and one player that transferred out.

There will be some challenges, though. The biggest one is the team only has one pitcher. Olivia Moorhead, one of the team’s two pitchers from last season, returns as Hershey’s main pitcher, and Stenger said it will be normal to see Moorhead pitch both games of doubleheaders this year.

“I’m really excited this year,” Stenger said. “It’s a bummer we only have one pitcher. We’re down to just Olivia this year … but she’s a very strong pitcher, so I think we’ll still hang in there fine.”

Stenger said Moorhead, a senior, wants to play college softball next year, so she’s helping Moorhead make that a reality.

“I know her speed has improved with her winter coach she’s been going to,” Stenger said. “Her ultimate goal is to play college ball, so I kind of want to just push her through this year and get her to where she wants to be.”

Stenger also said sophomore Clara Denny worked on pitching over the winter and she will act as the team’s backup pitcher if Moorhead needs a rest or gets hurt.

The Panthers play a heavy home schedule this year, with teams like Gothenburg, Kearney Catholic, Chase County, Grand Island Central Catholic and Adams Central coming to Hershey this season.

The Panthers open with a road doubleheader with Cozad on Thursday before heading to Holdrege for a triangular the next day.

These early road games will give the Panthers even more time to bond, something Stenger called a strength of the team.

“As a whole, they get along so well and they also have,” she said. “I think accepting the new people this year has been easy. They’re just a family.”

As for the expectations the players put on themselves, first and third baseman Karlee Denny said the Panthers will work hard to prepare for a tough season.

“I expect us to work hard, and the high school season is always very exhausting on your body, both physically and mentally,” she said. “I expect us to stay mentally tough and prepared for this long season.”

Outfielder Adrienna Quiroga focused more on the team bonding, saying she hopes the team can get closer and pick each other up during games.

“Definitely just building up our teammates and keeping up with the positive attitudes,” Quiroga said.