The fifth annual Rumble by the River is Sunday at the Dowhower Softball Complex.

All proceeds benefit TeamMates Mentoring Program of North Platte. The cost is $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets are available on the day of event or prior to the event at Western Nebraska Bank.

The North Platte softball team will take on the FNBO Nationals Legion team in a friendly exhibition.

Dr. Todd Rhodes, superintendent of North Platte Public School District, will throw out the first pitch. “Celebrity” umpires are Jimmie Pack, Dale Hall and Shelly Byrn.

There will be a raffle of an autographed Husker football, four tickets to the Husker volleyball game at Memorial Stadium and Husker gear.