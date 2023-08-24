SUTHERLAND — Gage Gerlach caught three passes for 33 unofficial yards and scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown with 34 seconds left, as Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Sutherland 26-22 on Thursday in Sutherland to open the season.

“Very proud of the boys the way they responded after halftime. They never quit,” MHC coach Jeff Erickson said. “They came out and got it done.”

Sawyer Dibbern ran for 89 yards with a touchdown for the Wolves, while Kody Schwenk ran for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Oliver Nutter powered the Sailors with 205 unofficial yards and two touchdowns, including one on a 35-yard run. Ayden Crump caught an eight yard touchdown pass.

“We played an OK game,” Sutherland coach Matt Mortimer said. “We made some mistakes on offense and defense. That happens in the early part of the season. We were right there. Our guys missed some things … but that happens. It’s a new system. It’s a new defensive style.”

The Sailors got off to a hot start on their opening drive, salting away half the first quarter and scoring on a Nutter 1-yard run for an 8-0 lead.

Sutherland then forced a three and out, but a Nutter fumble wiped away the Sailor momentum.

Maywood-Hayes Center’s offense was stagnant in the first half entering halftime without any points. Sutherland extended its lead to 14-0 going into halftime on Crump’s 24-yard touchdown catch.

Maywood-Hayes Center found its offense in the second half, and Erickson said a lot of that had to do with conditioning. Schwenk found an open hole on a keeper and ran 28 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-7.

Sutherland turned over the ball on downs, leading to the Wolves tying the game on a Dibbern 1-yard touchdown run.

Sutherland quickly regained the lead two plays later on a Nutter 35-yard run, and the two-point conversion put Sutherland up by eight early in the fourth quarter.

Maywood-Hayes Center marched down the field and scored on Gerlach’s first touchdown grab, leaving a little under five minutes left in the game.

The Wolves stopped the Sailors on a fourth down around midfield, giving the ball back to Maywood-Hayes Center. That gave Gerlach enought time for the go-ahead touchdown with 34 seconds left to win the game for the Wolves.

“He dropped it two plays prior,” Erickson said. “He’s one (heck) of a player. He’s one of the best on our team. I knew he was going to catch it the second time, even if guys were on him.”

