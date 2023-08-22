A six-run second inning helped the Cozad softball team defeat North Platte 9-4 on Tuesday in North Platte's home opener.

“We have a lot of improvements to make, obviously defensively,” North Platte coach Leah O’Donnell-Greeno said. “We struggled with bunt coverages, so we’ll work on that tomorrow morning.”

Skylar Bedlan got the start in the circle for North Platte, going two innings, allowing six runs — one earned — on seven hits while striking out one. Seinna McEntire relieved her the rest of the game, holding Cozad to three unearned runs on one hit while striking out nine.

“She did a great job coming in and pitching,” O’Donnell-Greeno said. “We just had one bad inning really, where they scored those six runs on Skylar, so making that pitching change was huge.”

Jaycee Lehr led the Bulldogs with two of their six hits, and she drove in a run. Brooklyn Deibert, Faith Bennett, Macie Freeze and Heaven Hutchison each had a hit, while Bennett, Hutchison and McEntire drove in runs.

The game looked to be in North Platte’s favor when the Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the first. The first came on a dropped third strike in which the runner scored on the throw down to first, and the second came on an RBI groundout.

Then, Cozad found its offense, plus a few North Platte mistakes, allowed the Haymakers to gain full control.

Cozad started off the second inning with a home run, then another run scored on a throwing error. Back-to-back RBI hits put the score at 4-2, then two more RBI singles pushed the score to 6-2.

Lehr responded in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to cut the deficit to three. North Platte also made the switch from Bedlan to McEntire at pitcher, and McEntire struck out her first four batters. Another Bulldog run also scored in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Then, two throwing errors on the same play allowed two Cozad runs to score and put the Haymakers back up by four.

Cozad added one more run in the top of the seventh on a flyout to second.