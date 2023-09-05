Five North Platte errors helped Hastings St. Cecilia defeat the Bulldogs 4-2 on Tuesday in North Platte.

Errors ranging from dropped fly balls to throwing the ball away allowed St. Cecilia maintain a one- or two-run lead throughout.

“We had a lot of mental mistakes, mental errors that took us out of the game,” North Platte coach Leah O’Donnell-Greeno said. “We were a better team. We just weren’t playing to our ability. I feel like we beat ourselves.”

Skylar Bedlan got the start in the circle, going four innings and allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out two. Sienna McEntire tossed the final three innings, giving up just one unearned run on two hits while striking out one.

“(Bedlan) pitched one heck of a game, but as they saw here two-three times in the lineup, they got on her and started hitting the ball,” O’Donnell-Greeno said. “We did not back up our pitcher. When they started hitting her, you have to have your team support you.”

Brooklyn Deibert and Chloe Bear Killer led the offense with two hits each, while Macie Freeze and Heaven Hutchison each had a hit and an RBI.

An RBI single in the top of the first inning put St. Cecilia in the lead from the outset.

North Platte used a bit of small ball, though, to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. Deibert reached base on a bunt, then Jaleigh Comer bunted Deibert over to second. Freeze’s double to right brought Deibert in to tie the game.

After a scoreless second inning, St. Cecilia regained the lead in the third with an RBI single to left field. A St. Cecilia RBI double in the fourth pushed the score to 3-1.

Hutchison hit a two-out solo home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-2, but St. Cecilia got the run back on a dropped pop fly to set the score at 4-2.

“We just won three back-to-back in that tournament, and it was a different team than it was tonight,” O’Donnell-Greeno said. “We’re playing on our home field. The intensity just was not there like it was at that tournament.”