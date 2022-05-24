Sonneman, St. Pat's boys golf take lead after 1st day of Class D state

Teegan Sonneman and the St. Pat’s boys golf team are exactly where they want to be heading into the final day of the Class D state championship at Lake Maloney Golf Club.

The Irish senior was the lone golfer under par Tuesday, finishing the day with a 3-under 69 for a four stroke lead at the 7,000-yard, par 72 course. His teammate, Connor Hasenauer, is behind him in second at 1-over 73, five shots ahead of third place.

“I felt probably the best I’ve felt all year at every fairway and hit most of the greens and just kept calm today,” Sonneman said. “Kept my head. I really didn’t have a bad shot, so I didn’t really put pressure on myself out there.”

The Irish duo powered St. Pat’s to a 23-shot lead as the team looks to defend their state championship. St. Pat’s shot a 321 on Day 1, Overton in second at 344 and Pender in third at 347.

“Great start. Kids came ready to play,” Irish coach Brendan Lynes said. “They were really focused, which was awesome to see. We (wanted to be) leading up to this point. For them to come out and do that was awesome. Hopefully we can keep that confidence and go into Day 2 and do the same thing.”

Sonneman finished the day with five birdies — three on the front nine — and just two bogies. The Irish senior took advantage of three of Lake Maloney’s four par 5s, with birdies at the 545-yard third, 562-yard seventh and the 595-yard 14th. He would also birdie the sixth and the 412-yard 18th.

Hasenauer also had only two bogies, with his lone birdie coming on the 393-yard 12th.

“It was really good,” Hasenauer said. “I really just never got in trouble. I was just in the fairway, on the greens. I probably wish I could’ve made a few more putts, but I can’t complain. I shot a really good round.

“Sitting in second at 73, I have no complaints,” he added. “I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

The Irish’s other three golfers also had strong days. Matthew Phelps is in a five-way tie for 12th after shooting a 12-over 84 on the first day.

Thomas Gale is tied for 60th after shooting a personal best 23-over 95. Casey Jett rounded out the Irish scoring with a 46-over 118, which has him tied for 91st.

“All five of them did their job,” Lynes said. “It’s a fun team, it’s a great team. They play for each other. I’m excited to see what they can do tomorrow.”

Other Telegraph-area golfers are also in the running for a medal after the first day.

Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen is tied for third at 6-over 78. Hyannis’ Jhet Holthus and Paxton’s Jacob Holzfaster are in a three-way tie for seventh after shooting a 10-over 82. Sandhills Valley’s Cole Kramer is tied for 10th at 11-over 83.

South Loup’s Colbi Smith and Dundy County-Stratton’s Nolan Burrell are tied with Phelps at 12-over 84. Perkins County is 13th as a team with a score of 380.

The first tee times of the final day of the state meet will start at 9 a.m. Hasenauer will tee off at 10:50 a.m. in the second-to-last group, while Sonneman will tee off at 11:01 a.m.

Class D

Day 1

Team results

1, St. Pat’s, 321. 2, Overton, 344. 3, Pender, 347. 4, Lawrence-Nelson, 353. 5, Thayer Central, 356. 6, Howells-Dodge, 358. 7, Loomis, 366. 8, Southern Valley, 370. 9, Wausa, 372. 10, Stanton, 378. T11, Crawford, 379. T11, Humphrey St. Francis, 379. 13, Perkins County, 380. 14, Hemingford, 391. 15, Neligh-Oakdale, 406.

Area individual results

1, Teegan Sonneman, St. Pat’s, 69. 2, Connor Hasenauer, St. Patrick’s, 73. T3, Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 78. T7, Jhet Holthus, Hyannis, 82. T7, Jacob Holzfaster, Paxton, 82. T10, Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley, 83. T12, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, 84. T12, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 84. T12, Nolan Burrell, Dundy County-Stratton, 84. T39, Elijah Schmid, Creek Valley, 90. T60, Thomas Gale, St. Pat’s, 95. T73, Elijah Busick, Perkins County, 99. T75, Storm Peterson, Perkins County, 100. 83, Hunter Garner, Perkins County, 103. T84, Nolan Foster, Perkins County, 111. T91, Casey Jett, St. Pat’s, 118.

