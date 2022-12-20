South Loup boys, girls defeat Maxwell to win Maxwell Tournament

MAXWELL – Cache Gracey scored a game-high 16 points as the South Loup boys basketball team defeated Maxwell 50-26 Tuesday to win the Maxwell Tournament.

“I thought the boys played with a great deal of composure and a lot more under control than what we did last night,” South Loup coach Jeff Cole said.

Crew Witthuhn scored 11 for the Bobcats, Trey Connell had nine, and Conner Paulsen finished with seven.

Ty Robinson led Maxwell with 11 points, and Taylor Cheek scored six.

South Loup used a 11-2 run in the first quarter to take a commanding lead over Maxwell early. Maxwell made a free throw to cut into the deficit, then both teams traded 3s as South Loup took a 14-6 lead into the second quarter.

South Loup opened the second with back-to-back Gracey 3s to extend the Bobcat lead to 14. Maxwell then mounted a comeback, going on a 7-2 lead to cut the deficit to 22-13 going in halftime.

“(Maxwell) just kept competing,” Cole said. “We took a few bad shots, and they kept playing, and they were attacking the bucket, and we were fouling. They were getting to the free throw line, and we kind of got stagnant, which kind of hurt us.”

Both teams traded points to start the third quarter, and Maxwell even pulled to within eight at 28-20, but a Paulsen 3 started a 18-2 run into the fourth quarter that saw the Bobcats take a 46-22 lead.

South Loup closed out the game 50-26.

“We executed in the half-court set,” Cole said. “Last night, almost all of our buckets came in transition. At least we executed in the half-court set tonight, which was good to see.”

GIRLS

South Loup 44, Maxwell 22

Ava Pandorf led all players with 12 points as the South Loup girls basketball team defeated Maxwell 44-22 Tuesday to win the Maxwell Tournament.

“It was a physical game,” South Loup coach Bryon Hanson said. “I thought our kids competed and played really hard. We defended extremely well. Rebounded well. Maxwell’s a good team, they competed.”

Lauryn Johnson added eight points, and Taylor Ross, Abby Stallbaumer and Bryn Schwarz each scored six points for South Loup.

Kristyn Cheek and Mataya Stubbs led Maxwell with eight points each.

Both teams traded 3s to start the game, then South Loup went on a 13-2 run to take a 16-5 lead into the second quarter.

The Bobcats held the Wildcats to just four points in the second quarter while scoring 12 to extend the South Loup lead to 28-9.

South Loup closed out the game by scoring 16 points in the second half to win 44-22.

“I think (Maxwell) came out and guarded hard,” Hanson said. “They turned the heat up on us a little bit. It took us a little bit to adjust, but once we did, I felt like we did a pretty nice job.”

BOYS

South Loup (50)

Cache Gracey 16, Crew Witthuhn 11, Trey Connell 9, Conner Paulsen 7, Lance Jones 5, Kaden Paulsen 1, A.J. Starr 1.

Maxwell (26)

Ty Robinson 11, Taylor Cheek 6, Tyce Cumming 3, Cole Huffman 2, Levi Huffman 2, Addison Tracy 2.

GIRLS

South Loup (44)

Ava Pandorf 12, Lauryn Johnson 8, Taylor Ross 6, Abby Stallbaumer 6, Bryn Schwarz 6, Josie Reiff 3, Jazlynn Bechtold 3.

Maxwell (22)

Kristyn Cheek 8, Mataya Stubbs 8, Jenna Miller 3, Jocey Cheek 2, Laynee Boltz 1.